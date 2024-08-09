Cheap uncommon MTG card jumps in value by 330%

The MTG card Monstrous Rage has seen a significant price spike, jumping from $1.50 to $6.40 in the past week – not too shabby for a fairly new uncommon. This combat trick has proven its potency in several different decks and formats over the past few months, and it only looks to be better in the post-rotation meta.

Monstrous Rage is a one mana combat trick that’s seen loads of play in mono red and Gruul decks in multiple MTG formats: Standard, Pioneer, and even Modern. As tricks go, it’s pretty potent, pushing through a lot of extra damage thanks to trample and providing permanent value thanks to the Monster Role token it leaves behind. It’s seen loads of play in the past six months, especially in Prowess decks that gain value from firing off non-creature spells.

In fact it’s been so popular that – looking at how the card’s value has changed on MTG Goldfish -we’re slightly surprised to see it dip so much in the past few months before this spike, going from about $4 to just over $1 between mid-May and late July.

Perhaps people were worried that aggro would be a weaker force in Standard after rotation, what with all-star one drop Kumano Faces Kakkazan leaving the format. Perhaps they had higher hopes for it in Modern, and these were dashed by the MH3 Pro Tour? Or perhaps aggro was just generally falling out of favor a little bit, with more players preparing answers to these decks.

Either way, Gruul Prowess is faring better than ever after Bloomburrow – becoming one of the best MTG Arena decks you can invest wildcards in right now. The addition of several mouse cards that benefit from being targeted with combat tricks (like Monstrous Rage) has only strengthened the archetype, with Emberheart Challenger proving particularly important as a new way to gain extra cards.

