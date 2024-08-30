Greek god MTG card spikes in price by 140%

The MTG card Nylea, God of the Hunt has seen a pretty substantial increase in price. In the past two weeks, it’s gone from $11.60 to $27.60, a rise of 138%. While all versions of the card have gone up in price, it’s the variant printed on The List that has been boosted the most. It’s even become pricier than the version with fancy constellation artwork from the Theros Secret Lair.

One of the cards placed on The List when the concept was introduced in 2020, Nylea was only available as a List card for a span of five sets, from Zendikar Rising in September 2020 to Adventures in the Forgotten Realms in July 2021. So that explains why there’d only be a limited supply of this particular card available.

Why are people buying Nylea? Well, it appears to have been caused by Bloomburrow, specifically one of the Commander precon decks released in that set: Bello, Bard of the Brambles.

As an indestructible enchantment which can become a creature, Nylea’s pretty good in any version of that deck focused on enchantments. While she can’t be animated by his ability unless you have enough devotion to green, she synergizes with Bello by granting your attacking army of elementals trample, making them harder to block.

More importantly, if your opponent throws a big, valuable creature in front of one of your elementals she can increase its stats until it kills it. The biggest problem with this MTG commander is it’s often all to easy for opponents to just block your attacking elementals, but Nylea makes that a much trickier prospect.

A rotating selection of extra cards available in boosters, The List was a place for Wizards to reprint a selection of older cards – as they were printed at the time. The only difference between a Nylea from The List and a Nylea from the 2013 MTG set Theros is a tiny little planeswalker symbol in the bottom left corner. Looking at the price difference between Nylea’s original printing and The List version, it seems you’d be paying about $15 just for that symbol – we suggest you get the old copy instead.

For more Magic: The Gathering content, check out the MTG release schedule or our guide to the best MTG planeswalkers in the game.