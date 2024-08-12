Bloomburrow creates 900% price spike for ramp MTG card

The MTG card On the Trail was looking like a bulk rare when it debuted alongside the Murders at Karlov Manor decks. Since then, however, this $1 card has shot up in value, catapulted to the $10 mark by some brand new Bloomburrow synergies.

Originally released in the MTG Commander precon deck Deep Clue Sea, On the Trail is an enchantment that lets you put a card onto the battlefield tapped whenever you draw your second card each turn. While the card is mono-green, this feels like a very Simic effect. Ramping and profiting from card draw is classic Simic shenanigans, so it should be no surprise that the cause of this price spike is an MTG commander with both blue and green in its color identity.

The biggest reason On the Trail is spiking is that it’s a solid inclusion for Ms. Bumbleflower, a group hug deck that’s able to draw an absurd number of cards by giving other players card draw too.

Unless things are going really badly, a Ms. Bumbleflower deck should easily be able to trigger On the Trail between two and four times a turn cycle, making it an invaluable source of repeatable ramp.

Judging by the number of decks logged on EDHREC, the benevolent bunny is the most popular commander from the Bloomburrow precons (shockingly, the squirrel deck comes in last place). She comes out just ahead of Bello, and handily beats everything else in the main Bloomburrow MTG set.

We’ve already seen her drive several price spikes, inflating the value of cards like Psychic Possession. It doesn’t matter that only 30% of Bumbleflower players are sticking this in their deck – that’s been more than enough to drive up the price.

While copies from the Deep Clue Sea deck are now $10 – a neat bonus for you if you picked up this precon – there is still a cheaper option available if you’re a buyer. The extended art variant found in Karlov Manor collector boosters is a lot less costly than the regular version which came only in the precon.

