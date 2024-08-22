We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

MTG card that makes hordes of rats spikes 120% due to instakill combo

An obscure MTG card from Shadowmoor is spiking in price, because it combos really well with a new MTG commander, and can end games in a flash.

MTG art showing a scary yellow-eyed Kithkin surrounded by hordes of rats.
Matt Bassil's Avatar

Published:

Magic: The Gathering 

The obscure MTG card Plague of Vermin has jumped up in price since Bloomburrow launched. Starting out at $18.10 at the beginning of August, it has since risen rapidly in value, reaching $40 at time of writing.

A single MTG commander from Bloomburrow has caused this rare black card from Shadowmoor to spike, and that’s Wick the Whorled Mind. These two cards gel really well, as with enough mana you can use Wick and Plague of Vermin to instantly win your Commander game.

To explain how this works, we should look more closely at Plague of Vermin: a very strangely worded card that’s really fun in EDH. It’s a seven mana spell, but it offers plenty to make up for that. It lets you spend any amount of life to create that many 1/1 rat tokens. Then your opponents can do the same. You keep going round until no one wants to pay life anymore.

The MTG card Plague of Vermin

I guess the idea is that this would work a bit like Poker betting, with players all gradually paying more and more life and accumulating more and more rats. The more likely scenario, though, is that you play this, then immediately pay as much life as you possibly can to produce a mighty token army of dozens of rats.

Usually, you’d use this card alongside something like Ayara or Mirkwood Bats, to drain your foes out immediately. Wick does tend to run those cards, but his own ability is a much more fun way to end the game. If you’ve got the mana for it, you can cast Plague of Vermin while Wick is on the field. Alongside your ratty ranks, you’ll get a humongous snail, which you can then sacrifice to deal lethal damage to everyone.

The MTG card Wick the Whorled Mind

You do need to have the highest life total for this to work, but even if you can’t use it to its full potential and get the instant kill, it’s going to be devastatingly effective.

There are a few other places this card is seeing play. For instance, some folks are using it with Vren, the Relentless, the other major rat commander from MTG Bloomburrow, but Wick appears to be the main driver for the jump in value. Of course, this being a rare card that was only ever printed in the MTG set Shadowmoor, it doesn’t take much to set off a price spike.

For more Magic: The Gathering content, check out our guides on the best MTG Arena decks in Standard right now and to the MTG release schedule.

Wargamer’s resident trading card games obsessive, Matt lives and breathes Magic: The Gathering, with a growing side-line in Pokémon cards. One of nature’s born dabblers, you can probably find him building a deck that'll never be finished, flicking through an DnD book that won’t make it to the table, or puzzling out a Paradox grand strategy game. Since joining Wargamer, Matt has been leveling up in the ways of painting miniatures, but has yet to figure out any storage solutions beyond gradually sacrificing every spare surface to plastic and paints. You can find Matt’s past games writing on sites like RPS, Dicebreaker and Syfy Wire. He also spent a year editing articles about photography for Canon. (He/Him)