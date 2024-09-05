MTG card that combats top Modern deck sees 352% price spike

The Modern Horizons 2 MTG card Obsidian Charmaw has seen a pretty significant rise in price. Valued at just $1 about a month ago according to MTG Goldfish, it’s now gone up to $4.52, an increase of 352%.

This MTG dragon card was only valued at $0.50 when Modern Horizons 3 came out, but since then it has started to see lots more Modern play. Able to destroy nonbasic lands and come in for cheap if your opponents have lands that produce colorless mana, Obsidian Charmaw is a classic sideboard card – ideal for bringing in against certain strategies, and leaving out of your deck when you don’t need it.

Sure enough, Obsidian Charmaw is seeing play on the sideboards of most red Modern decks, from various Energy strategies to Hollow One decks.

Once upon a time, it would’ve been great against Tron land decks. While there are still a few of these floating around, the more popular deck which Obsidian Charmaw shuts down is Through the Breach. This deck tries to ramp to five mana as fast as possible, then use Through the Breach to plop down an enormous Eldrazi titan.

A key card that helps it get there is the new land card Ugin’s Labyrinth – which can make two colorless mana. Obviously, it’s the perfect target for Obsidian Charmaw, though even with the cost reduction on your dragon, you’re going to be in a race against time to blow up your opponent’s land before they go off.

Through the Breach strategies really seem to have picked up since Nadu, Winged Wisdom was added to the MTG banlist a few weeks ago. And taking out Nadu will also have freed up space for Obsidian Charmaw. Players no longer need to sideboard against Nadu, so they can sideboard against Through the Breach instead – the Charmaw can take the place of Harsh Mentor.

