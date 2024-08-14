Another new class MTG card sees big price spike, jumping 960%

The MTG card Scavenger’s Talent has undergone a pretty explosive price spike. Valued at just $0.80 when Bloomburrow first came out, according to MTG Goldfish, the card has seen quite the jump in the past few days. It’s currently worth a much more impressive $8.50.

A black class card, which lets you plug in mana to unlock new abilities, Scavenger’s Talent looks like a great card for token Commander decks that get some value out of sacrificing permanents, or can make use of the graveyard.

Like the other Bloomburrow class cards, Scavenger’s Talent comes with three different abilities. The first lets you create a Food token when your creatures die – but it’s quite restrictive, you’re limited to one a turn. All decks can make use of this, but it’ll be much better in a dedicated sacrifice or food deck.

The second ability lets you mill cards whenever you sacrifice a permanent. We suppose you might use this to mill out an opponent, but the more likely scenario is playing it in a deck that wants to be sending stuff to the graveyard and bringing it back

The third and final ability is a lot more interesting – letting you sacrifice three permanents to bring any creature back from the graveyard. It’s a good pay off, though you have to invest a lot of mana to get there.

Altogether, these abilities are very synergistic, and we imagine the card would work best in a Golgari, Rakdos, or mono black graveyard deck. Right now it’s seeing plenty of play with the new food-hungry squirrel commanders, though it’s still found in less than 2,000 decks on EDHREC.

This is the third of the class cards to spike in value, following swiftly in the footsteps of Innkeeper’s Talent and Caretaker’s Talent. These cards have turned out to be sleeper hits of this MTG set. They all have multiple useful abilities and are in quite short supply, since they don’t have any variants.

While this card is pretty for specific strategies, I’m suspicious that it may have spiked so suddenly because players have caught on and lots of people are now speculating on it.

However, we’ll definitely be watching the remaining two cards in this cycle, Stormchaser’s Talent and Artist’s Talent. Both seem quite decent in spellslinger decks – though players have so many good options for that archetype that these may not supplant any of them.

