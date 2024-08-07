Rat-making MTG card sees 570% price spike

The MTG card Experimental Confectioner has undergone a major 567% price spike in the past few weeks, boosted by new synergies. This Wilds of Eldraine card was exclusive to Jumpstart packs in the 2023 set. A human peasant who creates rats out of food, this uncommon creature has shot up in value, going from $1.50 before Bloomburrow previews began to $10 today.

It’s the release of MTG Bloomburrow that has sparked this price spike. This set has plenty of food synergies, thanks to the black-green archetype, and its forage mechanic, which has you sacrifice the artifacts for value.

Experimental Confectioner is seeing plenty of play in Camellia the Seedmiser Commander decks. Which makes sense – that’s an MTG commander whose whole schtick is converting food into little tokens. Valley Rotcaller becomes especially awesome if you have both the Confectioner and the Seedmiser out, letting you drain opponents out super fast with a rodent horde.

But Camellia is not the main reason Experimental Confectioner is spiking. Rather, it’s Ygra, Eater of All that has made such an unassuming uncommon into a $10 card. One of the most popular commanders to come out of Bloomburrow, Ygra has the unique ability to turn every single creature into food. That includes the rat tokens that the Confectioner creates. You probably see where this is going…

Yes, it’s laughably easy to generate a game winning combo using Experimental Confectioner and Ygra. All you need is a sac outlet. For instance, say you have Viscera Seer, which lets you sacrifice a creature to scry 1. Each time you sacrifice a creature, you’ll get a rat, which will replace itself when you sacrifice it. You can therefore scry an infinite amount, to place just the right card on top of your deck, and simultaneously make Ygra infinitely large.

With Ashnod’s Altar, you can make infinite mana. With Savvy Hunter, you can draw infinite cards. And that’s not even considering the umpteen cards that can benefit from ETB or death triggers to win you the game on the spot.

Experimental Confectioner is found in 80% of Ygra decks logged on EDHREC, and for good reason. Ygra has such a unique effect that it’s lifted a bunch of obscure cards that haven’t seen much play before this. Seeds of Innocence is a great example, an ancient card that becomes a powerful board wipe in a Ygra deck, setting you up for an instant commander damage kill.

For more MTG stories, check out our guide to the best MTG Arena decks in the post-Bloomburrow meta. Or take a look at the MTG release schedule.