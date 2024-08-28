MTG card that once rocked Modern sees 115% price spike

The MTG card Through the Breach has risen in price over the past month thanks to increased Modern play. The cheapest versions, foil copies from Ultimate Masters, are up 114%, having climbed from $5 in early August to $10.70 now.

Unlike some price spikes, where a particular version of a card gets expensive but copies from other MTG sets stay level, this 100% price rise seems fairly uniform for all printings. Both foil and regular variants from Ultimate Masters, and the original version from Champions of Kamigawa, have roughly doubled in value.

Through the Breach is a five mana spell that lets you cheat a creature onto the battlefield. It was the central card to a highly competitive Modern deck back in the day, which would win by cheating out Griselbrand.

The deck died out, failing to keep up with power creep from Modern Horizons sets. But when Modern Horizons 3 released, Through the Breach came back with a vengeance. Ugin’s Labyrinth was key to this comeback: a land which reliably makes two mana can help you accelerate to Breach, and MH3 also provided lots of interesting Eldrazi cards to cheat out.

This was the cause of an initial price spike a few months back, when Through the Breach jumped from a one to a five dollar card. What’s set it creeping up in value once more, now? Well, the deck seems to be rising in popularity and seeing more success. It’s certainly showing up in the top few spots on MTG Online challenges more often.

The MTG banlist updates from Monday also put it in a good spot. With Nadu out of the way, there’s an opportunity for Through the Breach to really shine in a fresh meta. It’s possible some players were buying up copies in anticipation.

And finally, as is so often the case when a card’s price fluctuates, Through the Breach has quite a limited supply. It has only ever been printed in two sets, and one is very old, while the other was expensive and had a small print run.

