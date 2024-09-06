We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

MTG Duskmourn villain is a killer, but more importantly, he hates dogs

The big bad of the next Magic: The Gathering release is not only a malevolent, fear-eating demon which has consumed an entire world, he also hates dogs.

The MTG demon Valgavoth - a mothlike monster built into a staircase.
Magic: The Gathering 

If you already thought the main villain of upcoming Magic: The Gathering set Duskmourn was a pretty bad guy, just wait until you hear how he feels about dogs.

That’s right, it’s not enough for the moth demon Valgavoth to consume an entire MTG plane and doom all its denizens to miserable, fear-filled lives, he also has it out for man’s best friend. That’s according to the newly revealed Duskmourn card, Wary Watchdog, anyway.

Revealed on Thursday, Wary Watchdog is a common green card that doesn’t look like much more than a decent two-drop for draft. It’s got aggressive 3/1 stats, and lets you surveil when it enters the battlefield or dies.

The MTG card Wary Watchdog

But what caught our eye was the flavor text, which states that “Valgavoth harbors a special loathing for dogs”. If that isn’t a sure sign of a truly horrendous villain, I don’t know what would be. I mean, we’d have probably worked it out already from the glowing red eyes and general demonic appearance, but this really clinches it.

It’s a pretty good way to make your audience hate a villain – you know, just in case constructing a world designed to torture innocent people didn’t set you against him. The only thing I can think of that would further color our opinion on the guy is if they’d depicted Valgavoth crunching down on an apple.

At least this bad guy has a reason for hating dogs, as their “mere presence provides a powerful antidote to the fear he craves”. Sounds like they’re as problematic for this MTG set’s main villain as the glimmers, incarnations of hope that protect people from the perils of the house.

