MTG Edge of Eternities changes EDH forever by allowing vehicle commanders

Magic: The Gathering's upcoming Edge of Eternities set is bringing a big change to Commander alongside Shock Lands and new Commander decks.

Set to release on August 1, Edge of Eternities will take TCG fans on a quest through the stars. To facilitate this, Wizards of the Coast has added a new type of Vehicle to the game: the 'Spacecraft'. These powerful artefacts boast the 'Station' mechanic. Rather than being crewed each turn like a conventional Vehicle, you can tap creatures to place energy counters on your spaceships, turning them into Creatures once you hit a certain threshold.

To allow these powerful new Spaceships a chance at the spotlight, Wizards has announced a change to the rules of Commander. With the latest update, any legendary card with a printed power and toughness can be a commander. This creates a whole host of options, not only for new Spaceships but also for pre-existing Legendary Vehicles. This will certainly shake up top MTG Commanders lists everywhere. Good Morning Magic covered the topic in a recent video.

Personally, I can't wait to build a deck around Esika's Chariot and flood my opponents with cats.

We're also seeing the return of Shock Lands to Standard. This is poised to energise the format, creating more options for creating a stable mana base. This will make for a Standard environment where multi-color decks become more viable and competitive.

If you're keen for more updates on Edge of Eternities, you're in luck. Wizards has announced a debut stream on July 8. In the meantime, though, we have plenty of information on the new set. There will be two new Commander decks in Edge of Eternities: Counter Intelligence and World Shaper. The former looks to be based around Proliferate, while the latter seems concerned with

lands and +1/+1 counters.

Excited for Edge of Eternities? Looking for a new victim for your latest Commander brew? Come join us in the Wargamer Discord community.