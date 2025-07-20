MTG Edge of Eternities card gets 68% price spike, may herald return of Slivers

Fans of a classic Magic: The Gathering creature type will be eating well in the upcoming Edge of Eternities set thanks to a potent new artefact. However, a 68% spike in the card price may make this famously expensive archetype all the more taxing.

Slivers have long been a staple of Magic: The Gathering. These lithe, dangerous creatures are well known for their powerful synergies and role in some of the best Commander decks. However, thanks to the upcoming Edge of Eternities set, it looks as though Silvers will be in for a little more love.

As a result of the enduring popularity of Slivers as an archetype, Thrumming Hivepool has enjoyed a 68% price spike this week, taking it to $40 (£29.82). This statistic comes courtesy of MTGgoldfish.

Thrumming Hivepool may look tough to cast due to its relatively high mana cost; however, its Affinity for Slivers ensures that the price will be cut by a single mana for every Sliver you control. This powerful ability ensures that you'll be able to comfortably play Thrumming Hivepool in the mid game (and possibly in the early game, too). This means value, as you'll spend more time benefitting from its generation of Sliver tokens and its powerful Haste and Double Strike buffs.

We've not yet seen much in the way of Slivers from the Edge of Eternities previews; however, the creatures seem to fit right in with the cosmic, otherworldly aesthetic of the set. With over one hundred cards in the set still unnamed, additional support for the archetype may yet emerge.

While some Sliver decks do require substantial financial investment, building a budget Commander deck centred around the unnerving beasts is certainly a possibility. Alternatively, our list of the best preconstructed Commander decks will arm you with the knowledge you need to make the most of the format, should you be so inclined.

