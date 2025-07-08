Yes, MTG Edge of Eternities has Eldrazi cards - but only one!

As soon as the set name for Magic: The Gathering Edge of Eternities was announced, those of us who are prone to idle daydreaming immediately began to muse over an important question. Would it have Eldrazi?

There's an obvious reason for that - it's not just that Lovecraftian horrors are often paired with outer space. The Eldrazi hang out in the Blind Eternities. This is a set that's taking place on the Edge of Eternities. And indeed, we were told straight away that this region of space borders that mysterious nothingness between the MTG planes.

Well now the answer is here, and indeed there are Eldrazi in the upcoming MTG set. Or is Eldrazi I should say. There's just one: Anticausal Vestige.

It's quite likely you've already seen this card floating around, since this release has been ridiculously leaky, but in case it's brand new to you, I'll unpack it.

Anticausal Vestige is a 7/5 for six that only really does anything cool when it leaves the battlefield. When it's killed, exiled, or blinked in some way, you get to draw a card, then cheat a permanent into play with mana cost up to the number of lands you control.

Fortunately, this Eldrazi has the new keyword Warp, which lets you play it for a reduced cost, then exile it at the end of your turn to recast later. That immediately lets you activate the ability and bring something cool into play.

In a preview stream, Wizards confirmed that Anticausal Vestige is the one and only Eldrazi in Edge of Eternities. Still, from the Endstone to The Eternity Elevator, it seems like fans of colorless creatures are eating well.

Slivers seem to only be getting a brief time in the spotlight too, but it is pretty cool to have both of these popular creature types in a single Standard release. It's like Commander Masters in here!

