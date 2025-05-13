Every reprint MTG fans need to know about in the Final Fantasy Commander decks

On May 12, Wizards of the Coast revealed the full decklists for the Final Fantasy x Magic: The Gathering Commander decks. There are tons of new cards to coo over, and plenty of speculation to be had about how to upgrade these lists, but we thought we'd keep things simple for now and just take a quick look at all the best reprints.

Universes Beyond Commander precons like these usually prioritize new cards over reprints. There are so many original characters, creatures and concepts to cram in, and only so many existing cards that are a thematic fit.

That's particularly true for MTG Final Fantasy. This Magic: The Gathering set spans 16 different games, and each of the Commander decks attempts to encapsulate a different title. So if we just take a look at Revival Trance, for instance, this deck has 19 brand new legends all by itself. It's no wonder, then, that the reprint value is pretty low.

Despite this, there are some choice value cards available in each of the Final Fantasy EDH decks. Whether you're hoping to cannibalize them for parts or are looking to see what expensive singles might soon see a drop, we've got you covered.

Below you'll find the five most expensive MTG cards in the FF decks, followed by a list of every card that's around the $5 mark or higher.

1. Sunken Ruins

Price: $22.54

Deck: Scions & Spellcraft

2. Firelit Thicket

Price: $21.73

Deck: Limit Break

Precons are known for having somewhat shoddy manabases, so it may be a little surprising to see that the two best cards in these precon decks are both lands. The Shadowmoor filterlands are pretty fantastic options for EDH. They enter untapped, provide good fixing, and have few downsides. There's no self-damage or land-bouncing, and – because they can tap for colorless mana by themselves – few awkward spots where they're unusable.

While other filterlands are scattered throughout the Final Fantasy decks, these two are by far the most expensive, simply because they've not seen many reprints. Graven Cairns, for instance, was just re-released in Duskmourn, while Flooded Grove has been printed into the ground, with recent appearances in Thunder Junction, Bloomburrow, Duskmourn, and Tarkir: Dragonstorm!

3. Clever Concealment

Price: $20

Deck: Limit Break

Referencing Cloud's famous cross-dressing moment, this art choice is certainly going to delight many fans. For everyone, though, it's a much-needed reprint, as Clever Concealment has been getting prohibitively expensive.

When it comes to protecting your board, few cards do the job as well as this one (though unlike Teferi's Protection, it gives no such security to your life total). The Convoke ability makes it sometimes free, which increases the odds that you'll be able to play this, plus your own boardwipe, in the same turn.

4. Damning Verdict

Price: $19.24

Deck: Counter Blitz

A pretty straightforward five-mana boardwipe, Damning Verdict is so sought after because it's never had a reprint since its first appearance in the Brokers' Streets of New Capenna deck. It's also close to a one-sided wipe in a very popular archetype, though obviously if any of your foes bring +1/+1 counters too, its strength goes down significantly.

5. Walking Ballista

Price: $10.64

Deck: Counter Blitz

It's a big step down between fourth and fifth place, but unless I've missed something, Walking Ballista is indeed the fifth biggest reprint in the decks. We all know this one: it's great with counters and goes infinite with a nod and an encouraging word.

Revival Trance

Reanimate – $7.38

Ruinous Ultimatum – $5.29

Graven Cairns – $5.63

High Market – $4.72

Limit Break

Professional Face Breaker – $5

Clever Concealment – $20

Hellkite Tyrant – $6

Skullclamp – $6

Conqueror's Flail – $7.48

Sword of the Animist – $9.67

Darksteel Plate – $10

Firelit Thicket – $21.73

Counter Blitz

Walking Ballista – $10.64

Generous Patron – $5.85

Bane of Progress – $7.97

Three Visits – $7.05

Damning Verdict – $19.24

Resourceful Defense – $9.25

Scions & Spellcraft