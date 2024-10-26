MTG Foundations card reveal: Dragon tribal’s newest baby

MTG Foundations spoiler season is in full swing, and Wizards of the Coast has kindly provided us with a couple of cards to reveal to you.

The first and probably more interesting of the two is a new card, Firespitter Whelp. This three mana 2/2 is a neat little flier made for dragon or spellslinger decks. It can ping your opponents for one any time you cast an instant, sorcery, or dragon spell. Flavorwise, this guy clearly comes from Strixhaven, the magical school we’re expecting to visit in an MTG set in 2026.

Frustratingly, we’ve not been told where this card fits into the MTG Foundations ecosystem. It would make a lot of sense if it came from the Beginner Box, though. This product, intended for people who’ve never played Magic before, has ten themed Jumpstart packs, two for each color, and one of them, ‘Inferno’, is dragon-themed.

As for where Firespitter Whelp might see play outside of kitchen table Magic, well we doubt there’ll be much call for him in Standard, but he’s probably going to be a menace in red/blue Limited decks.

We could see this cutie finding a spot on the team of a few MTG commanders as well. Ghyrson Starn, Kelermorph can never have enough ways to deal exactly one damage to things, for instance, and Lathliss, Dragon Queen can always use a cheap dragon spell.

Firespitter Whelp could be fun in Miirym Sentinel Wyrm as well, although obviously there’s a lot of competition there. The fact the card deals damage to each opponent is nice. If only it triggered when dragons entered, instead of just on cast, then it would be perfect!

We have another card to share too, though this one’s just a reprint. It’s Blanchwood Armor, a green aura that gives the creature you attach it to extra power and toughness for every forest you control.

This is a fun card to include in a beginner-friendly product, because it’s going to teach players the power of removal. Blanchwood Armor seems extremely busted when you first encounter it, especially if you put it on a big creature with trample. But if your opponent has a Murder, you’ll soon see why auras like this aren’t played competitively anymore.

I do have fond memories of sticking this on a hexproof creature in Core Set 2019 draft, though.

That’s all from me for now, though if you’ve not caught up on the big news check out our MTG release schedule, and take a look at what’s going on with Universes Beyond.