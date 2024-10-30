MTG Foundations spoilers reveal sweet $45 reprint and busted Eldrazi

We’re coming to the end of MTG Foundations’ week-long spoiler season. So many cards were unveiled over the past few days that I’m willing to bet you’ve not caught up on all of them. Here are three cards coming out shortly that you won’t want to miss out on.

First up, one of the best new reprints in MTG Foundations is Doubling Season. It’s really awesome to have this effect guaranteed to stick in Standard for a long time, but the inclusion of this card is probably even more exciting for Commander players.

This is considered a classic EDH staple, brilliant for decks that want to make a lot of tokens and/or throw +1/+1 counters around like confetti. If you’re playing green, there’s probably a decent chance you’re going to want to do one of those two things, which has made Doubling Season an extremely popular card.

With that popularity, however, has come scarcity. Despite numerous reprints, Doubling Season remains a $45 card. Usually, Doubling Season gets sold in expensive products like Masters sets. Having it available in Foundations, a set that’s supposed to be sold for at least the next five years, is almost certain to finally drag down the price and make it a bit cheaper.

I’ll tell you now what won’t be cheaper though: the special anime art version of this card covered in cute kitty cats. That’s gonna be absurdly pricey.

Next up, Eldrazi fans have been thrown a bone (an enormous one with multiple heads) in the form of Sire of Seven Deaths. This ridiculous creature is a seven cost 7/7 with seven keyword abilities. One of those is ‘Ward – pay 7 life’, making this very hard to deal with in Constructed formats. It’s also going to be one of the best limited bombs in the set, able to slot into any deck and ruin your opponents day when you plonk it down.

We may well take a look at some of the best MTG commanders to come out of this release later in the week, but the new world serpent, Koma World Eater, deserves its own shoutout. Another seven-drop, this one can handily tank Sire of Seven Deaths, with an absurd 8/12 statline.

It also has trample, and if it ever manages to land a hit, you get to create four 3/3 creature tokens. And finally, the damn thing has Ward 4, meaning your opponent will have to spend their entire turn dealing with it.

Just as Wizards of the Coast promised, Foundations certainly isn’t Magic-lite. There’s some absolutely ridiculous designs in there, and we’re excited to get playing with the set.

