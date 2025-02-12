MTG unveils watchlist of 40 Commander cards that could be banned

Wizards of the Coast has revealed the beta version of its power ranking system for the popular Magic: The Gathering format EDH, including a list of 40 ‘game changers’. These are the most powerful cards in Commander, ones that mark a deck out as high power by their very inclusion.

But don’t panic; put down that lighter, and stop shoving your collection into a blender! Wizards isn’t about to start banning these cards willy-nilly – in fact it’s quite likely that none of them are on the verge of getting the chop. The company merely states, in an article published to the Magic website on February 11, that cards will be placed on this ‘game changers’ watchlist before ending up on the Commander banlist.

The list serves as a halfway house between a spot on the MTG banlist and general usage, and designer Gavin Verhey writes that this list should serve as “a clear signal for players to know that these cards indicate a different kind of play and that others might prefer not to play against them.”

Here is the complete list:

Drannith Magistrate

Thassa’s Oracle

Urza, Lord High Artificer

Jin-Gitaxias, Core Augur

Opposition Agent

Tergrid, God of Fright

Vorinclex, Voice of Hunger

Kinnan, Bonder Prodigy

Yuriko, the Tiger’s Shadow

Winota, Joiner of Forces

Grand Arbiter Augustin IV

Enlightened Tutor

Cyclonic Rift

Force of Will

Fierce Guardianship

Mystical Tutor

Vampiric Tutor

Ad Nauseam

Serra’s Sanctum

Gaea’s Cradle

Ancient Tomb

Glacial Chasm

The Tabernacle at Pendrell Vale

Smothering Tithe

Trouble in Pairs

Rhystic Study

Underworld Breach

Survival of the Fittest

Expropriate

Demonic Tutor

Imperial Seal

Jeska’s Will

Bolas’s Citadel

The One Ring

Trinisphere

Chrome Mox

Grim Monolith

Lion’s Eye Diamond

Mox Diamond

Mana Vault

As you can see, it’s an interesting mixture. Within this list of game changers are some of the best MTG commanders, great MTG tutors, powerful lands, combo cards, and value generating staples like Rhystic Study that mark a player out as the clear ‘threat’ at the table. According to Verhey, the definition of a game changer is a card that “dramatically warps Commander games”.

According to the beta version of Wizard’s bracket system, a deck with no game changers is considered Bracket 2, roughly equivalent to the average Commander precon deck. You move up to Bracket 3 if you include late-game two card combos or up to three game changers (any more and you’re a 4+).

As Wizards explained when it first floated the idea, the brackets system is intended to improve Rule Zero conversations – to provide a shared shorthand which will help players judge the relative strength of each other’s decks. As I brainfully opined back then: even a bad version of this system would be a huge help – and this one certainly looks like a decent start.

Verhey is adamant that players shouldn’t look at the game changers list as a set of ‘at risk’ cards they need to worry about selling off as soon as possible. In that spirit, he promises there will be no card bans in the next update, which come in late April. Instead, he teases that some cards are likely to be moved off the Commander banlist and stuck on the game changers list instead. (It’s worth nothing that the list doesn’t need to be 40 cards long – that’s just a coincidence.)

For more Magic: The Gathering news I recommend checking out the MTG release schedule. And for the best strategy advice, this list of the best MTG Arena decks will see you climbing the ladder.