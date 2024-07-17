The MTG golem planeswalker Karn is now an unsettling tree

The Imagine: Courageous Critters collection for MTG Bloomburrow reimagines popular planeswalkers as cute woodland animals. All of them, that is, except for the silver golem Karn, who’s not become a sweet little critter, but a rather disturbing-looking metal tree.

Whereas Jace became a fox, Liliana gets to be a squirrel, and Teferi is a bird, poor Karn can’t catch a break – this MTG planeswalker’s alternate form appears to be entirely immotile.

There are two broad categories of talking tree character. There’s the ‘wise elder’ kind, a la Pocahontas and The Lord of the Rings’ ents, and there’s the slightly unsettling variety, with round, staring eyes and an off-putting expression. Karn here clearly falls into the latter group, though rather than an uncanny smile or sinister frown, he mostly looks perturbed about his current predicament.

The actual card here is Karn, The Great Creator (all the cards in this collection are reprints, and won’t be Standard-legal). It’s a nice little Bloomburrow reprint for this flexible artifact tutor, though we note that Karn has already become a lot less pricey since he was banned in Pioneer last December.

What’s interesting about this recreation of Karn is that it’s not just a joke. Even though these ‘Imagine’ cards aren’t canon, there’s a sensible reason why the silver golem would become a tree, not an animal – it actually fits with the lore of this MTG plane.

If you’ve not read Wizard’s recent Planeswalker’s Guide to Bloomburrow, you might not know too much about the geography of this world. One area is a forest of metal trees, which is where everyone gets the metal to make their swords and other weapons and armor. It’s also an important “site of pilgrimage” for the plane’s lizardfolk.

