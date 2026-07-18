MTG The Hobbit has an $85 reprint for a mighty Mox, but it's in Dwarvish

A ton of Magic: The Gathering cards for The Hobbit set were just revealed, and alongside the new mechanics, food, goblins, Gandalfs, and enough dwarves to single handedly fuel your next typal Commander deck, there were a couple of reprints, including a Mox mana rock whose cheapest card costs $85.

Mox Amber appears in this set and must surely be one of its hottest reprints, but there's a catch - which could be a pro or a con depending on your dedication to learning fantasy conlangs. It's only included as one of five dwarvish language cards, reprints written entirely in runes. Good luck convincing a new player that this zero mana card really does let you make mana!

For anyone unawares, Mox Amber is not one of the original Alpha Moxen that are banned or restricted in all formats. But while it may not have a place on the MTG banlist, that doesn't mean it's not a strong card.

Mox Amber is a zero-cost rock that taps for a colored mana, as long as you have a legendary creature. It's been a great card in several formats, but right now it's especially useful in Modern. It's a free artifact that makes mana, which makes it brilliant in any Affinity shell.

Mox Amber is one of five reprint cards appearing in the Dwarvish language. They are:

The Reaver Cleaver

Dwarven Warriors

Arcane Signet

Treasure Vault

Mox Amber

Sadly, they're only found in collector boosters, and don't have easier-to-find, non-dwarvish versions in the main set, so this reprint might not be enough to push the price down significantly.

Still, it's likely to do more to put desirable cards in circulation than the new versions of The One Ring and Orcish Bowmasters, two more highly anticipated reprints which only appear as box toppers.

Check out the full slate of Secret Lairs revealed at MagicCon, or see the 2027 MTG release schedule for all those lovely new sets.