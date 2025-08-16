MTG land doubles in price thanks to consistent performance, powerful quirk

This often overlooked staple from Magic: The Gathering Foundations is punching above its weight on the card market.

According to MTGGoldfish, Soulstone Sanctuary has enjoyed a 107% price increase, taking its value up to $6.84 (£5.91). While this won't set you back as much as the likes of Vivi Ornitier or Agatha's Soul Cauldron, this sudden price spike indicates a curious new trend in deckbuilding.

On the surface, Soulstone Sanctuary looks like a consistent colourless land with a consistent, if unassuming, upside. For four mana, you can have the land become a 3/3 creature with vigilance and all creature types. This allows you to improve your board state at a rapid speed, especially vital if you suddenly need additional bodies to hold off your opponent.

However, as card traders have begun to notice, Soulstone Sanctuary has another ace up its sleeve, which gives it an edge. The unassuming Foundations land sidesteps one of the most versatile removal spells currently available to players in Standard - one of MTG's most popular formats.

Shoot the Sheriff is a powerful instant speed removal spell which casts for one black and one colourless mana and destroys a single non-outlaw creature. This means that the spell can target any creature except those of the Assassin, Mercenary, Pirate, Rogue or Warlock subtypes. Since Soulstone Sanctuary is all creature types, it simultaneously counts as all of those exceptional subtypes, meaning that it's not an eligible target for Shoot the Sheriff.

What's more, Soulstone Sanctuary boasts powerful synergies with any sort of tribal deck, making it a strong pick for some of the best Commander decks, too.

Though it isn't exactly one of the best MTG cards, Soulstone Sanctuary's utility, versatility and resilience in the current Standard environment make it a solid addition to a wide range of different decks.

