MTG Marvel is now Magic's fourth delayed set in a row

The upcoming MTG set Marvel Super Heroes has been impacted by worldwide delays, with certain products not expected to arrive on store shelves by prerelease, on June 19, 2026. Wizards adds that others will not even make it in time for the official June 26 release date.

While these delays are by far the worst Magic: The Gathering has seen this year, the fact that there are delays in the first place is no surprise. That's because so far every single Magic: The Gathering release of 2026 has suffered setbacks.

For Lorwyn Eclipsed, it was a shipping issue that caused the Draft Night product to be delayed in North America and Latin America. For Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, partial delays in North America were blamed on a logistical problem. And it was a production issue that led to Commander deck and bundle shortages in North America around Secrets of Strixhaven prerelease.

This time around, it's a double whammie: production and shipping issues. But now the effects seem more severe. While everyone is getting the basics on time: play boosters and collector boosters, a plethora of other products that are also a part of this set is delayed.

Every area has its own shortages, which you can check out on the Magic: The Gathering website. For North America, it impacts Jumpstart boosters, Bundles, and Commander precon decks both premium and regular, as well as Welcome Decks.

While we know now what the impact of these delays will be, the bigger question is why? Why are so many products coming late this time around and why is this the fourth set in a row to experience holdup?

No doubt many Magic fans will blame the problem on Wizards' breakneck MTG release schedule and the rapidity of Secret Lair releases. However, though the shift to having all sets legal in Standard is still pretty new, Wizards has been releasing a similar number of sets annually for years. There are plenty of other factors to consider, too, like the strain on the shipping industry caused by tariffs and route uncertainty.

Wargamer has reached out to Wizards of the Coast for a statement. In the meantime, feel free to speculate from the privacy and comfort of our Discord server.