MTG Marvel lets 1,812 creatures wield Thor's Hammer - even Squee!

Squee, Krenko, Sauron, and Elesh Norn are just a few of the Magic: The Gathering characters deemed worthy of wielding Thor's hammer, Mjolnir, from the new Marvel set. That's because the Magic: The Gathering card for this mighty artifact has specific rules about who can equip it, and these good folk (or evil folk) fit the criteria.

Specifically, to equip Mjolnir, Hammer of Thor you need to be a white or red legendary creature, and you can't be a villain. Well, no, to be clear, you can be a villain, but you can't be a Villain, the creature type that's widely used in these comicbook-inspired MTG sets.

This is a lovely bit of flavor, referencing the enchantment cast on this weapon which means only those who are 'worthy' can pick the hammer up and use its power.

Breaking down the color requirements: chivalry, honor, and other traits that can be classed under the description 'noble' are typically represented by white, so white makes sense; while red makes sense because this is a zappy-zappy hammer that shoots lightning bolts. The hammer's owner, Thor, is also mono-red, and it'd be really awkward if he couldn't use it.

As for what the card actually does, well it has a bunch of moves. It can be discarded for a miniature board wipe, dealing two to everything. Or it can blast something for four damage when you cast it. And when equipped, it doubles all damage dealt by its wielder. That's pretty damn potent in an equipment deck, providing utility, plus an enormous buff to whichever creature you're loading up.

There are only about 30 characters in Marvel lore who've wielded Mjolnir, but a quick bit of 'Scryfalling' reveals Magic has expanded the number of potential candidates up to 1,812 (and a few more if we include Alchemy cards).

What exactly makes a person worthy of Mjolnir has long been debated by comics nerds, so it's nice to finally have some concrete answers!