The top 9 MTG Marvel Super Heroes commanders, ranked

MTG Marvel Super Heroes has an absurd number of legendary creatures, with 128 in the base set alone - before we even get started on the precons and Jumpstart cards.

With so many new cards dropped at once, we doubt you've had the time to look through them all, and pick out the next legend you'll be building around.

So we've blitzed through as many new Marvel commanders as we could, to bring you nine of the very best. Here are the cards you should consider when brewing your next EDH deck.

9. Fin Fang Foom

A land destruction commander in the year of our lord 2026? Fin Fang Foom is a villain card that will truly make everyone hate you, and not because of the racially insensitive card name: that one's on Marvel.

Blow up your friends' lands, smash their Sol Rings, and cackle in glee as your own commander gets bigger and bigger.

8. M.O.D.O.K

Get ready to pay 39 life and then die! This commander takes the 'life is a resource' philosophy seriously, but seems like serious fun for some kind of self-discard deck. If used sparingly, M.O.D.O.K's conniving won't spell your own end, and perhaps you can use a Sheoldred to make things less painful.

This commander also gets bonus points for killing all 1/1 tokens and turning Maha, Its Feathers Night into a renewable boardwipe.

7. The Astonishing Ant-Man

For a hero famous for being small, this guy sure goes tall AND wide, huh? In Simic colors, where drawing cards is your bread and butter, it really doesn't take many turn cycles before this commander is an absolute monster.

It's tempting to just play The Astonishing Ant-Man as pure Voltron, and smash into your opponents with a supersized superhero, but if you're worried about your commander getting sniped, or just need blockers, you have a pressure gauge: an ability to turn the +1/+1 counters you've been stacking into creatures.

One thing I like about this commander is that you can choose how many counters to remove and tokens to make. It's not all or nothing, you can tailor your buggy swarm to your needs.

6. Scarlet Witch, Chaotic Avenger

Ignore the 'hero' part of this card, Scarlet Witch is an incredible commander for cheating the mana cost on big spells. Just Brainstorm your Omniscience onto the top of your deck, land a hit, and unleash a multiverse of madness.

5. Ares, God of War

With Ares, it's time to get aggro! Send your Rakdos creatures happily to their doom, kill them off for death triggers, Fling them at your opponents, then recast them again and again. Haste enablers like Anger and sacrifice spells like Village Rites are key to this deck's strategy.

You'll probably know within the first four turns whether you're going to be killing a player or losing hard, but there's potential here for a really fun deck - the one you break out when there's only 45 minutes left of Commander night.

4. Kang Prime

This is a really fun Suspend commander that can cheat big things into play. Just like Scarlet Witch, you can use blue spells to manipulate the top of your library, but since you're guaranteed a hit here, it's not so vital.

Instead, you can focus on stuffing your Kang deck full of insanely powerful spells and creatures. All the Eldrazi titans can come along if you've got them, as well as other known menaces like Hullbreaker Horror. Your opponents will have to kill you quickly as a growing tide of deadly creatures approaches, but you can use the blue Doctor Who time travel cards to speed up their demise.

3. Bruce Banner/ The Incredible Hulk

Anzrag the Quake-Mole is weeping in his hole. The Hulk is an extra combat steps commander that's even easier to go infinite with, you just need a repeatable way to deal one damage to him, and you'll soon be killing players with commander damage. And if you've nothing to do early on you can play Bruce Banner to draw you some cards.

While he's incredibly powerful, I should warn you - sometimes it's not that fun to just win the game on the spot out of nowhere.

2. The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl

Squirrel supremacy! This Marvel hero is known for besting some of the biggest villains in unlikely matchups, and with her squirrel-doubling ability, you'll soon have enough rodents to take down Emrakul, Galactus, or anyone else who gets in your way. Plus, with just a little work you can get her ability to go infinite.

1. Ultron, Artificial Malevolence

I didn't expect a colorless commander to be one of the most intriguing and flexible cards in Marvel Super Heroes, but here it is. This version of Ultron (so much better than the generic connive-guy in the precon) can copy any non-token artifact for two mana, making artifact creature versions for the duplicate.

Obviously, you're an artifact deck, but within that there are plenty of different routes you can go down. Vehicles seem like they'd be great in this deck, and you don't really need to play many creature artifacts if you don't want to. You could use cost reducers and try and fire out as many cheap artifacts as possible, or try and copy something with a really strong effect like Krang, Utrom Warlord.

If you've got a favorite Marvel card we missed, let us know over on the Wargamer Discord!