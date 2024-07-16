Bloomburrow MTG card can make infinite otters with neat combo

Magic: The Gathering fans have spotted an infinite combo with a new card revealed in upcoming animal set, Bloomburrow. With just a couple of cards, you can create enough otters to blot out the sun.

The otter wizard Stormbreaker is the Bloomburrow card in question. This mighty mustelid has a simple but strong effect. Whenever you cast a spell, you get to create a copy of the creature that lasts until the end of turn. Oh, and Stormbreaker has haste, so you can attack with those copies right away.

But where it gets interesting is that each copy of Stormbreaker also has the copying ability, meaning this functions a bit like a red version of Skitter Swarm, with rapid exponential growth. After you cast one instant and sorcery, you have two otters; after two instants and sorceries, you have four; three gives you eight, and so on. If you cast eight spells, you get 255 tokens, which should be enough to end any game, unless something really weird happens.

But in case you need more, there’s an infinite combo that lets you keep making Stormbreakers for as long as you like. The card that Stormbreaker goes nutty with is Sprout Swarm, a fun little common from Future Sight. This spell has the MTG keywords Convoke and Buyback, letting you tap creatures to pay its mana cost and spend extra mana to pop it back in your hand. With enough creatures, you can keep casting it again and again.

So in this case, if you have four Stormbreakers already, then you only need to pay one mana to go infinite, since Sprout Swarm creates a token, and you’ll get four new Stormbreakers from the first casting. If you build a deck around this combo, it should be easy to cantrip a couple of times with cheap spells and then go off.

However, the combo also technically works without any other cards at all other than Stormbreaker and Sprout Swarm. You just need quite a lot of mana – nine to be exact. This lets you cast the spell once for four mana, creating an otter and a saproling. Then you cast it again for three mana, creating two otters and a saproling. One more time for two mana makes four otters and a saproling, which you can then tap them to cast the spell with Buyback for free, and you’re off to the races.

