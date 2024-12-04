MTG land that’s been a Standard staple for a year suddenly spikes 300%

The Magic: The Gathering card Restless Cottage is spiking in price. Just before Foundations released, on November 15, the card was only valued at $3. But it’s since quadrupled, going all the way up to $11.99 – according to the price tracker on MTG Goldfish.

This handy land from the MTG set Wilds of Eldraine is part of a multi-set supercycle of ten two-colored Restless lands that can become creatures. It’s by far the best of the bunch. The 4/4 statline makes for a relevant and durable attacker, and it can also hit scary cards in the graveyard while making useful food tokens.

Restless Cottage has been a part of the meta, with a role in some of the best Standard decks, for years now. But until 2024, it had remained a very affordable land, only costing a dollar or two. The card saw an initial price spike earlier in the year, after Bloomburrow came out.

This was triggered by one of the set’s most popular MTG commanders, the Golgari food commander Ygra, Eater of All. Though Restless Cottage’s price eventually came back down, this demand will certainly have laid the groundwork for the new spike, eating away at the supply of Restless Cottages available.

As for why it’s spiking once more, it seems to simply be the fact that Golgari Midrange has gradually and steadily become one of the very top decks in Standard. It’s currently dueling with Dimir Midrange for the title, but has firmly established itself as at least the second place deck.

The Golgari decks that people are running don’t look super different to the way they have all year, and if you take a look at the competitive lists you’ll see plenty of cards you recognise, like Mosswood Dreadknight, Glissa Sunslayer, and so on.

The only really new part of the deck is the card drawing, damage-dealing value engine of Unholy Annex / Ritual Chamber, a Duskmourn Room card which has sort of replaced the role of Caustic Bronco for the deck’s users, providing them with card advantage while draining the opponent out. This card’s inclusion has also created a need for demons, which has allowed Archfiend of the Dross to sneak back into the deck.

