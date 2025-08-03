MTG Spider-Man preview confirms "multiple sets" of Marvel crossovers in future

An iconic piece of the Marvel universe has been given the Magic: The Gathering treatment in a brand new preview alongside promises of future crossovers.

In a new social media post, Marvel has revealed that one of the legendary Infinity Stones will be coming to Magic: The Gathering. The Soul Stone will be coming as part of the Spider-Man MTG set. However, as the Executive Producer Max Mccall alludes in the social media post, the Infinity Stones are a set and "it doesn't make sense to do just one."

In this spirit, Mccall went on to announce that "we're working with Marvel on multiple sets." This suggests that the remainder of the Infinity Stones will be distributed over a range of future MTG sets.

"There are certain expectations around being able to get them all and doing something cool with them," continued Mccall. "We will certainly pay off everybody's expectations in that vein."

"It's such a beautiful thing to bring [Marvel and MTG] together," added Senior Art Director Sarah Wassell. "There are these moments where you're flipping through a comic book or you're cracking a booster pack and you're having this emotional reaction, and it's like: what is this, what is happening?"

"Whatever your favourite Marvel character is, I promise we're getting there," concluded legendary designer Mark Rosewater. "Spider-Man is the beginning, but far, far from the end."

The Soul Stone itself looks to be the perfect combination of flavourful and powerful across its three different artistic treatments. Casting for one black and one colourless mana, The Soul Stone can be tapped to add a single black mana - so far, so conventional. However, for six colourless and a black, you can Harness The Soul Stone by exiling a creature you control. This activates a new ability which allows you to return a creature card from your graveyard to the battlefield every turn.

The Spider-Man MTG set swings into action on September 26.

If you're looking to assemble your own team of heroes, check out the Wargamer Discord community.