An arcade and game store in Denver, North Carolina, has sparked conversation online by calling MTG Star Trek packs "virtually unsellable" and giving them away as free gifts in a Black Friday promotion.

The store, Xepher Arcade, which is also a rhythm game arcade, posted a promotion for today's Black Friday sale, which stated that buyers would get a "virtually unsellable Magic play booster with every purchase", and jokingly begged customers to take the Star Trek packs off their hands. It seems as though these free gifts apply to every kind of product, from Starcraft minis to clothing, and not just Magic.

There's been a lot of talk online about MTG Star Trek flopping, with much being made of the sinking price of collector boxes and play booster displays on the secondary market. (Both recently bounced back a little but are still very cheap, especially considering UB sets are supposed to be sold at a premium, to make up for those licensing fees). However, the idea that things are so bad that a game store would choose to not just sell packs at a loss but actually give them away for no money at all, is pretty shocking to fans.

We don't have Wizards figures of course, and will have to wait for a future Hasbro quarterly call or MaRo blogpost to get any real sense of how Star Trek performed, but the consensus across the community is that it hasn't done well.

If that's true, I think this is a shame because it's a genuinely very well-designed MTG set. It's especially great for Limited. Star Trek draft isn't super complex, but there are a high number of archetypes that work well, and the mechanics, for the most part, play out really nicely. So far I've seen great success with blue/black dilemmas, red/black sacrifice aggro, and red/white aggro. I've not tried green, but according to 17lands, Gruul and Golgari are A+ tier - this isn't Tales of Middle-Earth.

There are lots of reasons it might be underperforming. Maybe it's because it's the last set in a busy year, maybe it's because it's a particularly elderly property whose recent installments haven't been so popular. I also think the early artwork didn't excite people. As I've discussed, MTG Star Trek actually does have a lot of great art, but it also has more 'humans in chairs' than is strictly ideal.

One area of Star Trek that is proving undeniably popular, though, is the Borg. I'm hearing that this deck is selling for a little more than the rest, meanwhile the only secondary market shifts Star Trek has caused have all been due to the Borg deck. People like those powerful artifact cards, they like taking on the role of the Borg hivemind, and they really like the assimilate mechanic!

What do you think of this release and the idea that it has flopped? Let us know on the Wargamer Discord.