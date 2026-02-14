MTG Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles bundles face delays in North America

In a stroke of bad news for any Magic: the Gathering players in North America hoping to get their hands on bundles for the upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles set, Wizards of the Coast has announced that there will be delays before they reach stores.

Wizards of the Coast announced the delay on the official Magic: the Gathering website on Friday the 13th February.

The announcement is atypically brief, lasting only three sentences.

In full it reads: "Due to a logistical issue, Magic: The Gathering® | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Bundles will be partially delayed in North America. No other projects or regions are affected. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we prepare for the release of Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles."

No reasons are provided for the delay, nor is a timeline provided for how long it is expected to last.

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles set contains two different types of bundles. Regular bundles, and 'Pizza' bundles. The former contains a promo alongside the same combination of boosters and basic lands that you would find in any other set. Meanwhile, the latter contains an added collector booster, and two pizza themed reprints of old cards drawn from a possible pool of six. The announcement doesn't specify whether only the regular bundle will be impacted by this delay, or whether it will also affect pizza bundles.

This is not the first logistical issue that the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles set has faced. In January, several Lorwyn Eclipsed prerelease kits mistakenly contained rares and mythics from the upcoming TMNT crossover. Because of this mix up Wizards of the Coast issued an apology, and revealed all of the rares and mythics from the set in advance. This ensured that all players would have the same information, and no one would get an unfair advantage because of cracking open an unreleased card.

