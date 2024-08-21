MTG tournaments are back, open to all, with $50,000 prizes

Wizards of the Coast has announced the Magic Spotlight series, a new type of MTG tournament event which debuts in 2025. The big headline is these are serious competitive events with a serious $50,000 prize pool, and they’re open to all: no invitation needed.

According to senior communications manager Blake Rasmussen and director of play programs Huey Jensen, speaking in yesterday’s MTG Weekly, the Magic Spotlight series is designed to fill “a gap in play offerings”.

“There aren’t that many weekends on the calendar where someone can say… I just want to go play a big Magic tournament,” Jensen said.

In essence, this seems like the return (in spirit) of the MTG Grand Prix, which was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, and never reinstated before now.

According to the announcement, there’ll be eight Magic Spotlight series events held throughout 2025. The vast majority will be in the US, with five there, two in Europe, and one in Japan. Prizes will differ from competition to competition, but it looks like the $50,000 prize pool will remain constant. The Top 8 of each contest will also receive Pro Tour invites.

Various MTG formats will be represented, and each event will spotlight a particular theme. The first will be held in Atlanta, from January 3 – 5. This will be themed around the upcoming set MTG Foundations, the format will be Standard Constructed, and all participants will get a unique Terror of the Peaks promo.

The winner will not just get the “lion’s share” of the $50,000. They’ll also be set for the next 12 months of Standard, receiving six Play Booster boxes for each Standard-legal set released that year. That’s 3,024 cards per MTG set. They’ll be swimming in them like Scrooge McDuck.

The second event will be held in Utrecht, Netherlands. It’s not clear what the theme of this one is, but the format is Modern, and participants will get the above promo card: a new version of Kaldra Compleat.

Wizards promises to give more details on the rest of the Spotlight events in coming months. For more Magic: The Gathering news, check out our guides to the best MTG Arena decks and the MTG release schedule.