MTG and the Jim Henson Company to collaborate for a Lorwyn puppet preview

The Muppets are coming to Magic: the Gathering. No, this isn't a new Secret Lair or the announcement of an upcoming Universes Beyond crossover set. Instead, this Monday, we're going to see Wizards of the Coast partner with the Jim Henson Company to put on a short film to kick off spoiler season for Lorwyn Eclipsed, which will release on the 23rd January.

This collaboration was announced by Polygon on Friday. Polygon interviewed Brian Henson, the chairman of the Jim Henson Company, which was founded by, and is named after, his father, the creator of The Muppets.

Brian Henson argues that Magic: the Gathering, and his puppetry work have a lot in common. He states: "The worlds of Lorwyn and Shadowmoor are relatives to Labyrinth and The Dark Crystal. Working inside fantasy worlds is our favorite place to be."

Jim Henson directed Labyrinth and The Dark Crystal. Both films also feature a selection of Henson Company puppets.

The plane of Lorwyn famously features no humans at all, with the small but agile Kithkin being their closest counterparts. The world contains a plethora of other fantastical creatures, from warty boggarts, to haughty elves, to towering treefolk. I for one, am very excited to see how the Jim Henson Company will bring the Celtic folklore inspired realms of Lorwyn and Shadowmoor to life.

The film will start at 13:00 Eastern Standard time/10:00 Pacific Standard time/18:00 Greenwich Mean Time on Monday, the 5th January. It is available to watch on the official Magic: the Gathering YouTube and Twitch channels.

Will you be grabbing a front row seat to watch these Muppets work their magic? Let us know in the Wargamer Discord.

If you're wondering what will be next after Lorwyn, you can take a look at our MTG 2026 release schedule.