With no more MTG sets left to look forward to in 2026, we're all excited for next year's Nauctis release, and we're starting to get a better picture of what this watery world and its aquatic cards will look like. For instance, the deck boxes were shown off just before the 'First Look' video last week, giving us a hint at the different EDH strategies available in the precons. Now, early Amazon listings have provided an even better understanding of their strategies. Let's take a look!

The Bant deck Merfolk Regiment looked to be merfolk tribal with tapping synergies. The Amazon description says "Recruit your merfolk dream team: take up arms with Captain Hanno Corolean and send out waves of merfolk from Magic's history; press the attack and end the turn tapped to get additional merfolk for free.

So it seems like Captain Corolean will be making merfolk tokens for each of your tapped merfolk, encouraging you to get aggressive whereas the last merfolk leader, Hakbal, rewarded passivity. This seems likely to go out of control with exponential growth, though, so perhaps only non-token merfolk trigger the ability?

The "merfolk from Magic's history" line is pretty interesting as well. Presumably this just means to expect lots of merfolk reprints - it'd be great to have another Adrix and Nev or Lord of Atlantis in there.

The Izzet shark deck Blood in the Water is about what we expected. "Begin the feeding frenzy: rule the oceans with Shredmouth and create Blood tokens by attacking with sharks; use those tokens to sink your teeth into meaty discard combos."

From the shark pirate theme to the discard/draw synergies, this all but confirms Aetherdrift's Keelhauler racing team hailed from Nauctis. It's also likely that this is where the functional Jaws reprint will appear, since a) one was promised b) the unique Jaws card worked fantastically with Blood tokens, and c) it's a shark. Once again, this commander has an attack trigger, encouraging you to swing with your selachii squad for value.

The Boros deck Seal the Deal looks like group slug, as suspected. "Show them you mean business: Mesmerize the table with the mercantile mastery of Gallorte and present your customers with a cutthroat offer of pain for prizes - form alliances, spring betrayals, then start slashing more than just prices". This combined with 'trade pain for treasure' on the box, means surely we'll be hurting people in return for giving them treasure?

The description is frustratingly hard to pull more from. Does 'cutthroat offer' mean players get to choose if they want to take the deal? That could be aggravating if they can counteract you by just saying no. The heavy focus on deal-making and politicking with alliances and betrays is intriguing too. Typically group-slug decks will avoid making enemies too quickly by spreading the pain around evenly, but this seems to imply a different tactic.

Finally, the face commanders have actually already been leaked for the Sultai deck Terrors of the Abyss, and the Amazon description doesn't reveal anything we didn't know. "Rise from the depths: When you're in league with the Noble Serpent, the colossal dwellers of the deep are under your control; sink sea monsters to the depths with mill and discard effects, then bring them roaring back to life." It's a resurrection deck with big sea monsters, using self-mill to fill up your graveyard with big beasts.

The Amazon listings confirm there'll be 12 new cards in each deck, presumably including the two face commanders. It also reveals that WotC has indeed removed the extended art treatments from the commanders. They'll be regular-bordered foils instead, with the special versions saved for premium precon boxes. Hmm…

Nauctis is the first 2027 set on the MTG release schedule, but honestly next year's in-universe sets are stacked. Which one are you most amped for, let us know on the Wargamer Discord!