We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Netflix killed its MTG series and forgot to tell anyone

The long silence about Netflix’s Magic the Gathering animation was broken by the actor playing Gideon, who thought we all already knew.

MTG Netflix series confirmed dead - on the left, the MTG card art "rescue from the underworld", showing a hooded figure approaching a boatman on a river - on the right, the red Netflix 'N' logo
Timothy Linward's Avatar

Published:

Magic: The Gathering 

If you have been holding out a last desperate scrap of hope for the Magic the Gathering animation series, announced all the way back in 2019, you can let go at last. According to Brandon Routh, the voice actor who was set to star as Gideon Jura, the show is long, long dead.

A reporter for the entertainment site Collider interviewed Routh at the Toronto film festival, where the actor was discussing his role in the upcoming horror flick Ick. When asked about the MTG animation project, Routh reportedly says that as best he understands it, the whole project is off, and it’s kind of old news.

You can find Routh’s exact words over on Collider, though it’s a very short interview snippet. Understandably so, when there’s so little to say: given the total lack of news since 2022 the project has long been suspected dead. Routh has effectively confirmed what Netflix hasn’t said.

MTG Netflix - card art for Gideon Jura, Planeswalker, a muscular man with silver armor and long dark hair, illustrated by

Magic fans are perhaps spoiled by the sheer abundance of information we receive about the upcoming MTG release schedule. Every MTG set is exhaustively previewed months in advance of release, the roadmap looks ahead as far as projects that are merely codenames, and the head designer freely discusses the likelihood of specific MTG planes and MTG keywords returning in future sets. Most other media justisn’t like that.

The MTG animation was apparently fully written and recorded when all news of its development stopped abruptly in 2022. Around the same time Netflix announced that several animation projects it was working on were cancelled. There was no mention of the MTG show meeting the same fate, so some fans clung to hope it might live on.

We suppose that, since this is a claim by a voice actor and not a studio executive, you could still hold out hope that Routh is mistaken. But if you’ve moved onto the later stages of grief, we recommend you do something therapeutic. Check out our guide to all the MTG Arena codes that still work to grab some free digital boosters, and shuffle them into your Brawl or Historic MTG Arena decks, to aid the healing process.

Our newest full time staff writer, Tim Linward is a Warhammer 40k and Horus Heresy fanatic who dabbles in TTRPGs, board games and MTG. You'll often find him delving through Games Workshop's financial reports for gaming news, combing the indie wargaming scene for cool new titles, or listening to yet more Warhammer 40k books for deep 40k lore. He's also written for PCGamesN, and 'Grimdark', his book of essays about Warhammer 40k and Games Workshop, will be published by Strange Attractor Press when it finally emerges from the warp. His controversial gaming opinion is that the Age of Sigmar double turn is objectively bad - it gives a single die roll too much influence over the game state. (He/Him)