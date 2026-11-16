MTG's best Lhurgoyf card spikes 200% in price as graveyard decks are resurrected

The Modern Horizons 3 Magic: The Gathering card Nethergoyf has tripled in price since Reality Fracture, moving up in value from $5 to $14.45 - a none-too-shabby 189% spike. Foil copies have seen an even bigger rise, meanwhile, jumping from $6 to $26. That's because these could only be found in MH3 booster packs, whereas Nethergoyf featured in the Disa precon.

Nethergoyf is a powerful creature in any deck that uses the graveyard. For just one mana, you get a creature that starts at 0/1 but gets bigger for each card type in your graveyard. If you had a creature, land, instant, and artifact, this goyf would be a 4/5 beater - extremely efficient for just one mana.

The card is moving up in price thanks in large part to the rise of Rakdos Aggro and Midrange decks in Modern. These strategies were enabled by the release of Dark Matter Manipulator, a new card in Reality Fracture, which both fills the graveyard and can turn into an aggressive attacker in its own right.

Alongside Moonshadow, and Nethergoyf, this deck has a trio of turn one cards that get seriously mighty as you fill the yard, in combination with efficient cyclers like Troll of Khazad-Dum and Street Wraith that you can discard on the spot for next to nothing.

Alongside this Modern build, Nethergoyf sees a lot of play in Legacy too at the moment, in a blue-black Tempo deck that honestly looks surprisingly similar, although Dark Matter Manipulator is left out this time. You have Moonshadow and 'goyf, as before, only now with a bunch of ultra-efficient counterspells, card draw, and a little bit of removal to help them out.

Honestly, apart from playing Mishra's Baubles and fetchlands, it doesn't seem like this deck is doing that much work to fill the graveyard. When all its instant and sorcery spells are either free or cost one mana, it doesn't really have to.

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