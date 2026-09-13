The Eldrazi make an explosive return in MTG's Reality Fracture expansion

It's not a real party until the Eldrazi show up. At least that's what Emrakul has always proclaimed in her million and one twisted voices that are at once as fleeting as a whisper and as furious as a scream. Magic: the Gathering players looking to harness some eldritch power are in luck, since the infamous otherworldly titan Emrakul has finally broken free of Innistrad's moon, where she was once imprisoned, to devour and consume once more.

Emrakul, the Exigent Doom, like each of the previous iterations of the multiverse's most enigmatic elder entity, is a colossal colorless game ender. Emrakul is designed to dwell at the top of your curve and then overwhelm the opposition with an unstoppable trampling stat block as soon as she enters play.

While Emrakul, the Exigent Doom can be countered, unlike Emrakul the Aeons Torn, and she doesn't seize control of the opponent, like Emrakul, the Promised End, or their creatures, like Emrakul, the World Anew, she has one key asset that sets her apart from each of her previous printings. She is, comparatively at least, significantly easier to cast.

At 10 mana, Emrakul, the Exigent Doom is the cheapest Emrakul variant that we've seen so far. While that's still a significant expense, her ability to place herself into exile in order to permit one of your lands to generate two colorless mana whenever it gets tapped helps ease this burden significantly. It also means that running multiple copies of the new Emrakul in your deck won't penalize you, since each of them can be exiled to upgrade a different land, making her that much easier to bring into play.

When Emrakul hits the field, each of your lands untaps, allowing you to follow her up with another big play, and she provides 12/12 worth of stats alongside trample, flying, and a protective ward ability that makes it impractical to target her with removal.

Will you be unleashing Emrakul in any of your games, or do you prefer less eldritch win cons? Let us know in the Wargamer Discord.