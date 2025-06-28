New Sonic the Hedgehog MTG secret lairs are as powerful as they are charming

Legendary blue speedster Sonic the Hedgehog will be making his Magic: The Gathering debut in a brand new Secret Lair Superdrop.

Wizards of the Coast is offering three new Secret Lair drops for fans of the prolific video game series. The Secret Lair x Sonic: Friends & Foes drop includes seven brand-new MTG cards and is focused on bringing the biggest names in the Sonic franchise to life. Meanwhile, Secret Lair x Sonic: Turbo Gear brings seven re-imaginings of iconic Artefacts from across MTG history. Lastly, the Secret Lair x Sonic: Chasing Adventure gives six classic MTG spells the Sonic treatment and includes a gorgeous new Treasure token. All three will go on sale at MagicSecretLair.com on July 12.

The non-foil and foil versions of Secret Lair x Sonic: Friends & Foes will set you back 329.99 (£29.14) and $49.99 (£36.43) respectively. Meanwhile, the other two drops cost $29.99 (£21.80) and $39.99 (£29.14) each for their respective non-foil and foil versions.

The Secret Lair x Sonic: Friends & Foes drop contains six beloved Sonic characters, brought to life with bold, vibrant art which really captures the optimistic playfulness at the heart of the games. Sonic, Shadow, Tails, Dr. Eggman, Knuckles and Amy have been lovingly realised in MTG card form; each would be a formidable commander in their own right.

Shadow the Hedgehog and Shadow the Hedgehog look like ideal Commanders for aggro or burn decks, while Knuckles the Echidna flat-out adds a new win condition to the game. Perhaps more mechanically conventional, Amy Rose and Miles "Tails Prowler" offer strong choices for Equipment and Vehicle decks, respectively. However, it's not all heroes. As sinister as he is round, Dr. Eggman forces opponents to choose between discarding cards or allowing you to place a Construct, Robot or Vehicle from your hand into the battlefield. It's hard to say no to such a delicious combination of value and villainy.

