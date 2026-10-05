Underrated Nicol Bolas MTG card sees sudden 500% price spike

The Magic: The Gathering card Nicol Bolas, Dragon-God is rising swiftly in price. After showing minimal growth over the last two years, crawling from $3 to $5 since 2024, it's now shot up to $30: a meteoric rise of 500%.

There are a couple of reasons why this card is seeing such a surge in popularity. One of them is that Reality Fracture is a slam-dunk superfriends set, absolutely packed with planeswalker synergies, and Nicol Bolas has an ability that gives him the loyalty abilities of every other planeswalker on the field.

That's obviously fantastic, but up to now there's never really been a really good home for this planeswalker. The Grixis color identity is surprisingly limiting. Looking at recent superfriends leaders, he can't be played with Commodore Guff from Commander Masters or Carth the Lion from Modern Horizons 2. And if we're looking at the most popular MTG commander of all time for this Commander archetype, the red in his casting cost means he doesn't go into Atraxa, either.

Before now, this Bolas would mainly see play in thematic decks led by Nicol Bolas The Ravager, which were deliberately set up to include all the Nicky Bs. Though don't get me wrong, there's no shortage of these decks. He'd also get played in Prismatic Bridge, which was - until recently - your best option if you were absolutely desperate for a planeswalker deck that spanned all five colors.

Reality Fracture has provided players with a much stronger default superfriends commander, however, with Tam the Possibility. She's ridiculous: she makes all your planeswalkers cheaper, and (if you have a busy board) her five color effect proliferates a bunch in order to fire off all your planeswalker ultimates.

If any of those abilities are boardwipes, by the way, Nicol Bolas' -8 ability is likely to win you the game on the spot.

Tam isn't the only new commander contributing to this card's price spike. Nicol Bolas, Dragon-God is also a fantastic upgrade for Reality Fracture's trouble precon deck, Multiverse Reforged.

That's because this deck's greatest limitation (other than all the anti-synergies among its new legends) is how rarely you can fire off Jace's polymorph effect. Swapping a little token for a massive monster is a powerful swing, but it's a -3 ability, and Jace only ticks up one loyalty at a time.

With Nicol Bolas at the Multiverse Architect's side, he can borrow his power, giving you twice as many activations. This is enough to make Dragon-God one of the best ways to instantly upgrade the precon.

Turns out Nicky B was an awesome card just waiting for the right opportunity to pop off.

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