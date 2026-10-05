Underrated Nicol Bolas MTG card sees sudden 500% price spike

The Magic: The Gathering card Nicol Bolas, Dragon-God is blowing up in price thanks to Reality Fracture synergies.

Nicol Bolas at the height of his power.
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The Magic: The Gathering card Nicol Bolas, Dragon-God is rising swiftly in price. After showing minimal growth over the last two years, crawling from $3 to $5 since 2024, it's now shot up to $30: a meteoric rise of 500%.

There are a couple of reasons why this card is seeing such a surge in popularity. One of them is that Reality Fracture is a slam-dunk superfriends set, absolutely packed with planeswalker synergies, and Nicol Bolas has an ability that gives him the loyalty abilities of every other planeswalker on the field.

The MTG card Nicol Bolas Dragon-God

That's obviously fantastic, but up to now there's never really been a really good home for this planeswalker. The Grixis color identity is surprisingly limiting. Looking at recent superfriends leaders, he can't be played with Commodore Guff from Commander Masters or Carth the Lion from Modern Horizons 2. And if we're looking at the most popular MTG commander of all time for this Commander archetype, the red in his casting cost means he doesn't go into Atraxa, either.

The MTG cards Commodore Guff and Carth the Lion

Before now, this Bolas would mainly see play in thematic decks led by Nicol Bolas The Ravager, which were deliberately set up to include all the Nicky Bs. Though don't get me wrong, there's no shortage of these decks. He'd also get played in Prismatic Bridge, which was - until recently - your best option if you were absolutely desperate for a planeswalker deck that spanned all five colors.

The MTG card Tam, The Possibility.

Reality Fracture has provided players with a much stronger default superfriends commander, however, with Tam the Possibility. She's ridiculous: she makes all your planeswalkers cheaper, and (if you have a busy board) her five color effect proliferates a bunch in order to fire off all your planeswalker ultimates.

If any of those abilities are boardwipes, by the way, Nicol Bolas' -8 ability is likely to win you the game on the spot.

Tam isn't the only new commander contributing to this card's price spike. Nicol Bolas, Dragon-God is also a fantastic upgrade for Reality Fracture's trouble precon deck, Multiverse Reforged.

The MTG card Jace, Multiverse Architect

That's because this deck's greatest limitation (other than all the anti-synergies among its new legends) is how rarely you can fire off Jace's polymorph effect. Swapping a little token for a massive monster is a powerful swing, but it's a -3 ability, and Jace only ticks up one loyalty at a time.

With Nicol Bolas at the Multiverse Architect's side, he can borrow his power, giving you twice as many activations. This is enough to make Dragon-God one of the best ways to instantly upgrade the precon.

Turns out Nicky B was an awesome card just waiting for the right opportunity to pop off.

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Wargamer’s resident trading card games obsessive, Matt lives and breathes Magic: The Gathering, with a growing side-line in Pokémon cards. One of nature’s born dabblers, you can probably find him building a deck that'll never be finished, flicking through an DnD book that won’t make it to the table, or puzzling out a Paradox grand strategy game. Since joining Wargamer, Matt has been leveling up in the ways of painting miniatures, but has yet to figure out any storage solutions beyond gradually sacrificing every spare surface to plastic and paints. You can find Matt’s past games writing on sites like RPS, Dicebreaker, and Syfy Wire. He also spent a year editing articles about photography for Canon. (He/Him)