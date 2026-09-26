Draw an obscene number of cards by worshiping a ghostly dragon with this new MTG combo

Prerelease weekend for Reality Fracture is upon us. Since Magic: the Gathering's newest set is almost officially out, cunning players have been scanning every card it contains to find all manner of busted combos. As usual, they've succeeded in digging up something truly bizarre. It turns out that you can draw heaps of cards by combining the brand new ghostly dragon Niv-Mizzet, Ghost Counsel with the obscure enchantment Words of Worship. The latter was only ever printed once, 24 years ago, in the set Onslaught. Let's see what you can accomplish by worshiping dead dragons.

To start off, let's learn about the two cards. Inside the Reality Fracture Commander precon, you'll find Niv-Mizzet, Ghost Counsel. This six mana spirit dragon costs both black and white mana and is a 4/4 with flying. While Niv-Mizzet is in play, whenever you would gain life, you can pay that amount of life to instead draw that number of cards. Niv-Mizzet also has a tap effect that causes each opponent to lose one life, while Niv-Mizzet's controller gains one life. This is designed to pair with its first ability, which will allow you to substitute the life you would gain for some card draw instead.

Then there's Words of Worship. While this enchantment from far back in Magic's history is in play, it allows you to pay one mana whenever you would draw a card to instead gain five life.

With both of these cards in play, you'll need to do a bit of converting card draw into life gain and then back into card draw again, but the synergy is both clear and blisteringly powerful. Whenever you would draw a card, you can activate Words of Worship to instead gain five life. Then you can use Niv-Mizzet's effect to convert those five points of life into five cards drawn from your deck. This will enable you to activate Words of Worship again, paying between 1 and 5 mana to gain between 5 and 25 life, which Niv-Mizzet will be able to substitute out for even more card draw.

While this combo doesn't go entirely infinite, gaining the ability to repeatedly pay one mana to draw five cards is brutally efficient. The card advantage you'll be gaining will hand you enough momentum to bring the game towards an inevitable end. Because of this, it's no surprise that Words of Worship is undergoing a significant price spike.

Have you spotted any cool combos involving new cards from Reality Fracture? Show them off to our community in the Wargamer Discord server.