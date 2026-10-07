Planeswalker-pumping MTG card spikes 790% in Reality Fracture's wake

Oath of Teferi, a legendary enchantment from the MTG set Dominaria, is the latest Magic card to start spiking as a result of Reality Fracture's release.

According to the price tracker tool on MTG Goldfish, this card cost just 90 cents at the beginning of September. But it is now all the way up to $8, a pretty major shift of 790%.

It doesn't take a multiverse-reshaping maniacal mastermind to understand this price spike. (Lucky, because I'm not one of those.) Oath of Teferi is a fantastic card for planeswalker decks, as it's a doubling effect that lets you activate each of your planeswalkers twice.

In a deck with just a couple of these cards, that's not particularly strong, but a dedicated superfriends EDH deck may have twenty or more planeswalkers in the 99. In that scenario, Oath of Teferi is a real gamechanger and well worth the five mana cost.

Like other recently spiking cards, the enchantment is seeing play in two of the biggest commanders in the set. It's obviously a shoe-in for Tam, the Possibility, the five-color generic superfriends option - that doesn't really need unpacking. But it's also great with the precon commander, Jace Multiverse Architect.

There are two reasons for this. Firstly, being able to use Jace twice per turn is very handy. You can tick him up much faster, use his -3 on the same turn you get him up to four loyalty, or even use his polymorphing power twice if you have some other way to get his loyalty high. All of these really up the power of the deck to a disproportional degree, since you're very dependent on that -3 ability to cheat out your strongest creatures.

Secondly, Oath of Teferi's oft-overlooked first effect is also pretty useful in this deck. Because many of the massive six or seven mana beaters you'll stuff into a Multiverse Architect list will also have fantastic ETBs, and you can reuse them using the blink.

Oath of Teferi was already a highly-played card in planeswalker-heavy decks like Commodore Guff. But it seems like the rush of recent demand has overwhelmed the supply, causing its value to skyrocket.

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