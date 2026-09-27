MTG's oddest Secret Lair deck launches tomorrow

Sometimes Magic: the Gathering Secret Lair drops contain a handful of cards, and sometimes Wizards of the Coast just decides to release an entire deck. Odds and Ends is a Commander deck that will be available to purchase from the Official MTG Secret Lair store from Monday, September 28th 9am Pacific Time to Tuesday, September 28th 9am Pacific Time.

Odds and Ends is a Commander deck all about playing cards with odd numbered mana values. It's led by Yennett, Cryptic Sovereign, a rare MTG card first printed in 2018. Yennett allows cards to be cast from the top of the library for free if they their cost is an odd number. This effect triggers whenever she damages an opponent. The deck features several cards illustrated by Ricardo Cavolo that look both otherworldly, yet also colorful and innocent. This is a deliberately unusual mixture, fitting the theme of oddness that the deck is striving for.

The decklist was officially revealed yesterday, although it had previously leaked back in August. Almost every single card that it contains has an odd mana value save for some Mana Rocks that cost two and also, for some reason, a copy of the four mana interstellar planeswalker Space Beleren.

In terms of reprints, the most notable card included in the deck is Esper Sentinel which, at the time of writing, is a roughly $60 (£45) card. It also features the $43 (£32)deck manipulating staple Sensei's Diving Top and the $20 (£15) even number hating Eldrazi Void Winnower.

Odds and Ends is being printed to demand, although only a limited number of copies will be shipped right away. Most customers will have their order fulfilled during the summer of 2027. The deck will be sold for $149 (£112).

Now I know what you're thinking. When are the even numbers going to get their turn? Well worry not, since you can build one right now by using Gyruda, Doom of Depths as either your Commander or a companion. What are some of the oddest deck themes that you've ever tested out? Let us know in the Wargamer Discord server.