The upcoming MTG set will contain an ogre crab wizard

Magic: the Gathering contains a lot of... distinct creature type combinations. There's a shark octopus ninja (Shark Shredder, Killer Clone), a bird assassin (Aven Heartstabber), and even a snake elf detective (Lonis, Genetics Expert). Well, when Reality Fracture comes out, we'll have a new unusual creature in town: an ogre crab wizard.

We've not yet seen the card that depicts this crustaceous spellcaster, although, with Reality Fracture previews kicking off on Tuesday, it won't be long now. The only reason we know that it exists at all is thanks to some previews provided by MTG's head designer Mark Rosewater.

Prior to the release of every MTG set, Rosewater logs onto his blog, and shares a few tantalizing tidbits from the upcoming expansion. His Reality Fracture teaser not only hints at the existence of a spell slinging ogre crab, but also clues us into a few more unusual details about the new Multiverse warping release.

Among several other novel creatures, we're also getting a mouse warlock, a gremlin elemental, and a homunculus scout, the last of which is almost certainly an alternative universe version of Fblthp with an amazing sense of direction.

It's not only new creature typelines that are being shown off, we've also been given a glimpse into some other facets of Reality Fracture. There will be a token that functions exactly like a Black Lotus, an effect that exiles all but the bottom card of each opponent's library (potentially as the ultimate ability of a powerful planeswalker), and an effect that allows planeswalkers to remain in play even when their loyalty drops to 0.

What kind of eccentric Echoverse characters are you hoping to see when Reality Fracture releases later this month? Share your speculation in the Wargamer Discord.

For more information on Reality Fracture, as well as other upcoming sets, check out Wargamer's MTG Release Schedule.