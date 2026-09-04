This Transformers MTG card spiked 300% and fans will already know why

The Transformers MTG card Optimus Prime, Hero has shot up in value, with hundreds of copies shifting on online storefronts like TCGPlayer over the last few days. As a result of the sudden demand, the price has risen from $3.50 to $14.30 for a regular copy, and from around $30 to $90 for the much rarer, 'Shattered Glass' version.

Unusually, this price spike was not triggered by a new deck, commander, or infinite combo. While Magic spikes almost always have a gameplay cause at their root (in contrast with Pokémon price spikes, where the rules are much more arcane) this one has much sadder origins.

It's actually the death of Canadian voice actor Peter Cullen that has created renewed interest in the card. Cullen, who died on August 26, 2026 at the age of 85, is most famous for voicing the character of Optimus Prime, first in the 1980s animated series and later in the Michael Bay live action films. His passing sparked a ton of tributes and messages online from fans, for whom the character played a big role in their childhood.

Whether you'd consider it a touching tribute or actually a bit ghoulish, the fact remains that celebrity memorabilia always becomes far more valuable directly after that celebrity's death, spiking hard before settling upon a new baseline. It happens across the board, from band posters to baseball cards. But we've never really seen this effect in Magic: The Gathering before, simply because there are few cards with any connection to real life celebrities.

That's all changed now with the influx of Universes Beyond products, some of which even have the likeness of real people on them. Though that's not the case for the Optimus Prime card, Cullen's long history of playing the character across multiple formats and series means he is synonymous with the Autobot leader in the eyes of fans.

Released within The Brother's War packs in 2022, when crossover cards were still experimental, the Transformers cards are all double-faced, switching between their robot and vehicle forms. Optimus Prime's ability puts +1/+1 counters on his weakest teammates, slowly buffing up your board. He also comes back stronger in vehicle form if he dies, a reference to the character's controversial death and return in the original cartoon.

He's not the strongest card out there, but a good leader if you wanted a deck full of Autobots, most of which are red, white or blue.