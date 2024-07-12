Thunder Junction outlaws MTG card suddenly spikes 1000%

The MTG card Olivia, Opulent Outlaw has shot up in value in the last week. Just seven days ago, non-foil copies of this card were priced at $1.70. They’re now going for $19, a rise of over 1000%.

Foil copies of the card, found in the Most Wanted Commander precon deck, are significantly cheaper than the non-foil variant, which is confined to Collector Boosters. However, they have still seen a 670% rise in value, from around $1 to $7.70.

One of the face commanders from the Thunder Junction EDH decks, Olivia Opulent Outlaw only came out a couple of months ago, and her deck is still readily available, so it’s quite surprising to see this card get quite so pricey quite so quickly.

The triggering event appears to be the release of MTG Assassin’s Creed on July 5. Which makes perfect sense: Olivia, Opulent Outlaw’s effect is based around the outlaw batching term, which includes pirates, warlocks, rogues, mercenaries, and… assassins!

As you’d expect, the Assassin’s Creed set has loads of goodies for an Olivia deck, and will probably make her a more popular MTG commander in the long run. However, that does not seem to be the reason for this price spike. Instead, Olivia, Opulent Outlaw is one of the most-played cards in the most popular new commander to come out of this set, Ezio Auditore da Firenze.

The synergy here is obvious. She’s a card that encourages aggression and gets value out of combat damage with outlaws, and so is he: a match made in heaven. Olivia makes treasures whenever one or more players land a hit on a player, and can then use those treasures to buff your board, while Ezio can cast assassins for a fraction of their usual cost, provided you land a hit with another assassin first.

On EDHREC, Olivia, Opulent Outlaw is listed as appearing in 1,558 out of the 2,902 Ezio decks logged. So that means a lot of copies are getting bought, and since non-foil versions only appear in Collector Boosters, there’s probably fewer of them around than you’d expect.

