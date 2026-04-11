This new cycle of Secrets of Strixhaven MTG cards fixes one of the game's worst mechanics

The new Magic: the Gathering set Secrets of Strixhaven features 5 sorceries with the new 'Paradigm' mechanic. Paradigm spells go into exile when they're cast, and then replay themselves on each of their controller's subsequent main phases at no cost. This has the potential to be pretty powerful, but it's actually inspired by an infamously underwhelming mechanic from 2005.

Back in 2005, Saviors of Kamigawa introduced 5 cards with the 'Epic' mechanic. Contrary to its exciting name, Epic was far from awe-inspiring. In fact, in a talk given at MagicCon: Vegas in 2024, head designer Mark Rosewater describes Epic as the 8th worst mechanic from across all MTG set.

All 5 Epic cards are expensive sorceries with powerful effects that recast themselves for free at the beginning of their controller's upkeep every turn. So far, this all sounds pretty similar to Paradigm, but there's one major difference. Each of the five Epic cards comes with the massive downside that they completely lock their controller out of casting any other spells for the remainder of the game.

The new Paradigm cards from Secrets of Strixhaven borrow everything that was awesome about the original Epic mechanic, but they strip away the prohibitive limitation of locking you out of casting any other spells. Paradigm cards are just big chunky spells that recast themselves with no downside whatsoever. This serves as a pretty clear sign of how far the power level of the game has shifted since 2005.

Of the five cards in the cycle, I'm personally most excited to see how Restoration Seminar performs. At seven mana, it's expensive for a reanimation effect, although it can revive any nonland permanent, and it loops every turn, ensuring you'll very quickly get your mana's worth.

Do you think that these new cards look epic, or do you think they will end up being just as underwhelming as their predecessors? Share your takes on the Wargamer Discord.

Secrets of Strixhaven comes out later this month. To see what else is on the way, check out our MTG release schedule.