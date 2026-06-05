Classic Pokémon card shoots up $100 overnight as 30th Anniversary reprint revealed

The Pokémon card Pikachu & Zekrom GX has seen a massive surge in popularity and a sizable rise in price since it was revealed alongside Base Set Charizard as one of the first two confirmed cards appearing in the 30th Anniversary set's classic collection.

Near Mint quality copies of this card, which hails from the 2019 Pokémon TCG set Team Up, were selling for just $40 as recently as June 1, but now they cost $140 - a huge increase.

It seems that officially being dubbed a classic card by The Pokémon Company does wonders for a card's reputation, and fans were probably shocked to discover that this one was - until recently anyhow - pretty affordable.

The newly revealed 30th Anniversary set is reprinting this card alongside 29 others from throughout the Pokémon TCG's three decades, and while we're 99% sure we actually already know the entire classic collection, only Pikachu & Zekrom plus the original Charizard have officially been announced. Presumably the people buying it now want to nab a version without the little Pikachu logo stamp that the Celebration versions will sport.

I'm guessing that appearing next to the ever so famous fiery lizard, one of the coveted rare Pokémon cards of yesteryear, has helped fans find a new appreciation for Pikachu & Zekrom GX - though how anyone could've missed how awesome it is in the first place beats me.

The alternate art form for this card has soared in value too to a lesser degree, shooting up from $200 to $270. While this was an SAR over in Japan, the English versions came as a promo card in Tag Team tins, making them much easier to obtain.

Of course, the fact this card has spiked so quickly makes us very interested in what will happen when TPC spills the beans on the other cards in the classic collection. You might want to check out the predicted list for yourself, to see if you've got any of these cards in your collection. Or let us know your favorite older Pokémon cards over on the Wargamer Discord.