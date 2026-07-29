Forgotten MTG card that powers a killer new combo suddenly spikes 360%

The Magic: The Gathering card Plunge Into Darkness is rapidly spiking, leaping from $10.60 to $49 in just the past three days. Meanwhile, foils have soared from an already costly 58 bucks to a ridiculous $217.

Plunge Into Darkness is a pretty weird card that's best described as a pseudo-tutor. It lets you dig through your library as deep as you like to find a card, provided you pay life. Alternatively, you can sacrifice creatures for life gain. Or, if you pay an extra black mana, you can do both.

This old Fifth Dawn card has never had a reprint, meaning this rare from 2004 was already in short supply. All it took was a little increase in demand for the price to skyrocket.

Best I can tell, that demand was created by a content creator fittingly named Aspiringspike, who highlighted a combo deck that's started to take off in Modern right now.

The deck uses the Edge of Eternities card Cosmogoyf, and wins by making it as strong as possible, then sacrificing it with the black Fling equivalent, Rite of Consumption, to blast the opponent for massive damage. Check out the decklist on Moxfield here.

Plunge Into Darkness is essential here, because once you pick a card to pop into your hand it exiles every other card you looked at. And Cosmogoyf gets bigger for each card you own in exile.

This goofy goyf deck also runs Necrodominance (to draw cards) and Soul Spike (to zap), which together can also help provide the last bit of damage you need.

While Aspiringspike made a few videos about this combo an entire year ago, it really seems to have taken off in the last week, when this creator made three videos showing off and fine tuning the strategy.

It remains to be seen if the deck has sticking power and the price stays high, or if this is a flash in the pan kind of thing. Notably, while this spike is very visible on TCGPlayer, Plunge Into Darkness is still available on other stores like Card Market relatively cheap.