This obscure artifact MTG card from 2003 spiked in price by 125%

Power Conduit, an artifact MTG card from that artifact-heavy set, Mirridon, is currently spiking in value. Previously, the cheapest variant of this card cost $4, but since Final Fantasy came along it's jumped up to $9.

Meanwhile, MTG Goldfish lists the foil version as having risen from $15 to a completely unbelievable $106.20. That's unbelievable and definitely incorrect, since TCGPlayer shows copies selling for no more than $30. Nonetheless, both foil and non-foil variants have doubled in price.

This card, released in the MTG set Mirrodin back in 2003, has an unusual ability. It lets you remove any kind of counter from any kind of permanent, turning it either into a +1/+1 counter for a creature or a charge counter for an artifact.

That versatility makes it great for saga decks - a type of enchantment that hadn't been invented when Power Conduit came out. It can remove lore counters from sagas, allowing you to get multiple uses out of their abilities.

This is particularly useful with MTG Final Fantasy's creature sagas. These tend to have pretty powerful stats for a surprisingly low cost, with the downside being that they only get to stick around on the battlefield for a couple of turns.

The card is mainly seeing play in Commander, alongside Terra, Magical Adept. That's because that card's flipside is a saga that benefits greatly from Power Conduit's ability. Terra's chapter abilities are really strong, letting you clone another permanent temporarily and put lore counters onto it if it's a saga.

Assuming you're playing sagas all the time in this deck, you'll always have something on the field worth cloning, so you may want to delay Terra's final chapter (even though it makes loads of mana) for as long as possible.

What's more, you're going to want to keep your best sagas around for a while so that Terra can clone them, so Power Conduit's useful for this too.

Honestly, it's a shame you can only remove one lore counter from one saga with Power Conduit. You really want to be playing this card alongside a bunch of other spells that can manipulate lore counters, giving you as much control over your abilities as possible.

Terra isn't the only Final Fantasy MTG commander that works wonders with Power Conduit. It's also great for Noctis, Prince of Lucis. In this deck it can remove finality counters from the artifacts you resurrect, letting you sacrifice and replay them again and again.

If you're playing either of these commanders, do you run Power Conduit? Come let us know in our Discord. And don't miss out on our guide to the MTG release schedule, so you can find out about new and upcoming sets like Edge of Eternities.