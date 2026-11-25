Wizards of the Coast is suing a popular proxy company which it claims is using sticker companies to launder money made through Magic: The Gathering copyright infringement. It argues that PrintMTG is producing counterfeit MTG cards through multiple websites and using the label of 'proxy' as a fig leaf. The complaint, filed with the US District Court on November 23, accused PrintMTG's owners of "trademark infringement, counterfeiting, and criminal copyright infringement on a grand scale".

So what's the difference between proxying and counterfeiting? That's key to this lawsuit, as WotC believes PrintMTG is passing one off as the other. According to Wizards, "An honest proxy is a stand-in for a real card that makes no claim to authenticity, by appearance or otherwise." Meanwhile "a counterfeit is made to be mistaken for the real card".

Which activity is PrintMTG engaged in? Well, despite PrintMTG's websites disavowing fakes - "that's not what we're here for" says one - WotC alleges that its unlicensed use of real Magic artwork, trademarks, frames, and backs make it a counterfeiter. It points to its advertising describing the cards' authentic, realistic, and professional feel. One of the websites, ProxyKing, states that their cards "let you join games and play without people noticing you are running proxy cards in your Magic deck."

The rest of the document reveals that Wizards has engaged in (or more likely paid someone else to do) some serious detective work. It lays out more of PrintMTG's alleged wrongdoings, describing an intricate web of false aliases and shell corporations that were apparently used by the owners, identified as Utah residents, to cover their tracks.

It claims the defendants created multiple sticker-selling websites like YouStickers.com and CustomStickers.com "as a front through which to launder the revenue gained from their widespread infringement of Wizards' intellectual property". It accuses them of taking pains to present these as competing businesses, with fake names and backstories, to inflate the apparent size of the sticker trade.

It also alleges "the PrintMTG Enterprise maintains dozens of websites which purport to review YouStickers and CustomStickers against each other or against third-party sites, almost always ranking CustomStickers at #1 and YouStickers at #2." Again, these are said to be owed by people that do not truly exist, and the conflict of interest is never stated.

As well as fake Magic cards, the enterprise also allegedly traded in fake Pokémon cards and Lego minifigures, but Wizards of the Coast is understandably less directly concerned about these. For its various complaints, the company is seeking $28 million in damages.

Wargamer has reached out to PrintMTG Enterprise for comment.

The whole story makes for an interesting read. I'm expecting to see a RecklessBen video about it any time now. If you've got a hot take, I'd love to hear it over on the Wargamer Discord.