The Magic: The Gathering card Quest For Ula's Temple is currently spiking. This blue enchantment card cost about $4.50 earlier in the month, but has since doubled in price, and now a near mint copy can fetch at least $9.50. It's continued to rise in value over the past two weeks and doesn't seem to be stopping just yet.

Released in the 2010 set Worldwake (second MTG set in the Zendikar block) Quest For Ula's Temple is a one-drop enchantment which provides no real benefit at first, but can make a big splash if it sticks around. Once it's gained three quest counters, it can cheat out a Kraken, Leviathan, Octopus, or Serpent from your hand - creatures that tend to be pretty hulking.

The reason this card is spiking is pretty straightforward. It's because Nauctis is teeming with underwater life, including all of the creature types just mentioned. Furthermore, we know from a couple of leaks (how thematic!) that 'Sea Monster' is becoming a creature type batch, containing Ks, Ls, Os, Ss, and now also Ws (whales). That's why a Whale card on the Reserved List is also spiking.

If it's not already in the reprint list, Quest For Ula's Temple would be a great value piece for the Terrors of the Deep deck. Since this deck is all about cheating sea monsters into play from the graveyard, or casting them for cheap with the 'emerge' mechanic, it is reasonable to assume that it's going to have some ridiculously expensive creatures, the perfect thing to cheat into play. And since 'The Ignoble Serpent' is resurrecting stuff rather than casting it, we can assume there won' be much cast trigger value you're missing.

What we don't know yet is if the various Kraken, Leviathan, Octopus, and Serpent cards that have already been printed are going to be errata'd to make them include Whales. I would guess not, since that would be quite the substantial rules change which might create confusion. If they don't, I think it's unlikely Quest for Ula's Temple will be reprinted in the upcoming MTG precon, since it might catch players out to have some cards that work with Whales and some that do not.

For more Magic price stories, check out our list of the most expensive MTG cards of all time - recently updated with an autographed Star Trek card - or come join our community over on the Wargamer Discord.