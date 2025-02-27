MTG card that’s a lapsed Standard staple spikes in price by 400%

The MTG card Raffine, Scheming Seer has been restored to its former glory by a recent price spike. This card was once one of the most dangerous threats in Standard, but it stopped seeing play last year, and then rotated out in August 2024. Since then it’s sat at $1.50, until early February this year, when it quickly started to gain value. Now it’s priced at $7.40, and doesn’t seem to be slowing down.

Raffine lets you discard and draw a bunch of cards whenever you attack, making her an ideal fit for the new Commander precon deck Eternal Might – and that’s the obvious cause of this price spike. But while Raffine does synergize well with Temmet, letting you buff your zombie army with a huge amount of draw, far more people are interested in the back-up MTG commander, Hashaton, Scarab’s Fist.

Raffine probably makes slightly more sense in Hashaton’s deck, anyway, since with Temmet you’re better off limiting the amount of non-zombie creatures you play. In the Scarab’s Fist’s deck, the demon sphinx works great as a repeatable source of discard, as well as an excellent creature to clone.

In the past month, we’ve seen card after card catapulted to a new price by the sheer popularity of this precon, from retro enchantments, to other zombie tribal cards. Hashaton has almost 7,500 decks logged on EDHREC, putting it within the top 200 most popular commanders.

Right now, as well as Raffine, Hashaton’s causing a second price spike, for the Wilds of Eldraine card Likeness Looter. This is another card that can repeatedly pop creatures from your hand into your graveyard for Hashaton to clone. But it has another benefit – if you’ve got a lot of mana available, in the late game you can just have it become whatever you want.

Likeness Looter was priced at $1 when MTG Aetherdrift launched, and in the past couple of weeks has passed the $5 mark.

It’s worth noting, however, that both these cards have variants you can pick up for a little bit cheaper. For Raffine that’s the showcase version, apparently less popular than the regular art. For Likeness Looter it’s a promo version with the 2023 prerelease stamp.

