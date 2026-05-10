The new MTG set Reality Fracture is releasing alongside six new commander decks

It's not unusual to see new MTG sets release alongside a selection of preconstructed Commander decks. While we used to only get a single batch of Commander decks each year, nowadays almost every set comes with a varied selection of precons. The upcoming expansion Reality Fracture will release on the 2nd October alongside six EDH decks. One of these six will focus on the Reality Fracture storyline, while the other five are monocolour "Foundations decks" designed to onboard new players. Let's take a look at each of them…

The deck most explicitly tied to Reality Fracture is entitled 'Multiverse Reforged'. It's a four color deck, representing the entire color pie aside from green. Jace Belern, the protagonist of Magic: the Gathering's Gatewatch era storyline, now transformed into a tragic anti-villain, is on the box. The specific four color Jace card that will be leading the deck has not currently been previewed. As a four color legend, this new Jace will undoubtedly be an unconventional card, though the new Jace faces some stiff competition if it's hoping to join the ranks of the best MTG Planeswalkers.

As well as its commander, the strategy of Multiverse Reforged is also currently shrouded in mystery. The product description teases some interesting new features, describing it as " a deck full of alternate-reality versions of beloved Magic creatures." The front of the deck box also encourages players to "warp reality to power up". Few details regarding the mechanics of Reality Fracture are currently known, but the truth behind these mysteries should become clearer as we draw closer to the expansion's October release date.

The remaining five decks are all monocolor "Foundations decks". Despite their name, they're all releasing almost two years after the set Foundations. The white deck, 'Calling All Angels' is helmed by Giada, Font of Hope. Blue has 'Keen Engineering', which slots Sai, Master Thopterist into the driver's seat. Ghoulcaller Gisa leads The black deck 'Wretched Ranks'. Lathliss, Dragon Queen commanders the monored 'Reign of Dragons, and Ghalta, Primal Hunger is the top dino in the green 'Tramplesaurus Rex' deck.

Beyond their Commanders, the rest of the decklists are currently unknown, but there seem to be a lot of parallels here with the 2022 Commander Starter decks. These were designed for newer players, and composed exclusively of reprints, but were sold at a lower price point to account for this. Whether the new Foundations decks will follow this pattern, or they'll differ from their counterparts from four years ago remains to be seen.

Are you drawn to the complex mystery of the Multiverse Reforged deck, or does the simple charm of the five Foundations decks appeal to you more? Let us know in the Wargamer Discord.

For more information on Reality Fracture, and the remaining sets of 2026, check out our MTG release schedule.