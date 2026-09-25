MTG Reality Fracture is a fantastic Commander set with a terrible precon

Reality Fracture is an incredible set for Commander players, with one important caveat. It has one of the worst precons we've seen in years. That's a blemish on an otherwise clean record, because everywhere else you look, this Magic set is stuffed full of cards to make EDH fans very happy.

There are the new charm cards, ultra-flexible and bound to find a home in plenty of more casual decks. There are both the Samuts: one an incredibly cheap haste enabler, the other making all your instants and sorceries impossible to interact with. There's a new tutor for planeswalkers, a green version of Omniscience, and a blink card every bit as good as Displacer Kitten.

This set is particularly amazing for fans of superfriends strategies, with many, many cards that work well with the planeswalker card type. But, honestly, it's hard to find a popular archetype that didn't receive any fun new toys.

There's Craterclaw Colossus for artifact decks, and the new Avacyn and green enchantment Gardenize for sacrifice decks. Spellslinger players get Geist of Saint Thalia, Landfall players get Hexhaven Invigorator, and Eldrazi players get a brand new Emrakul (and arguably an Omnath too).

And that's only looking at cards for the 99. Because with over 80 legends, Reality Fracture may just have the most new commander options of any Magic multiverse set, even giving Universes Beyond a run for its money. Many of these aren't worth building around but plenty are. The elder sphinxes seem particularly cool, and the Jace deck is absolutely stuffed with fantastic buildarounds.

Which actually segues quite nicely into the other point of this article: ragging on the precon. Multiverse Reforged is a mess, designed - I think - not as a deck to be played, but as a place to squish all the cool alternate universe designs which WotC didn't want to include in the main set with their regular counterparts.

The idea behind Multiverse Reforged is simple. You create cheap token creatures, then use your Jace, Multiverse Architect's ability to essentially polymorph them into an enormous threat. There are no creatures costing less than six mana, ensuring you'll always end up with something big.

It's a great idea in theory, but when we look more closely, the cracks in the mirror are extremely clear. These bomb-y legendary creatures belong in their own decks. They don't share well, and you can forget all about synergy.

For instance, the new Niv-Mizzet is a cracked lifegain payoff… in a deck with next to no lifegain. The Ur-Sphinx cares about sphinxes attacking, but it's the only sphinx in the deck. And Dack Fayden donates creatures while letting you profit off their ETBs, but you have relatively few good ETBs.

The other problem with the deck is that if the creature you cheat out is dealt with, it leaves you in a horrendous spot. Jace, Multiverse Architect takes several turns to tick back up, and the deck lacks enough proliferate or empower Jace abilities to speed up the clock. If your first big creature is dealt with quickly, you may just be out of the game.

I can see what WoC was going for, I think, and I really appreciate that we got an even deeper look at the Echoverse in this precon. It lessens the sting of this amazing idea only spanning a single set, in fact. But the point of a precon is not to distribute cool cards. This deck feels designed to be disassembled.